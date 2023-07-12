© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

The Greater Hartford Jazz Festival returns to CT’s capital

Connecticut Public Radio | By Shanaé Harte
Published July 12, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
FILE: Eddie Palmieri performs at the 16th Annual A Great Night in Harlem Gala at The Apollo Theater on April 20, 2018 in New York City.
Debra L Rothenberg
/
FilmMagic / Getty
Eddie Palmieri, seen here performing at the 16th Annual A Great Night in Harlem Gala at The Apollo Theater on April 20, 2018 in New York City, will perform Friday at The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz.

The Greater Hartford Jazz Festival is returning to Connecticut’s capital this week.

The 32nd annual festival features national and local talents between July 13 to July 16 including West Hartford's Hall High School Jazz Band.

At a recent press conference, Festival President Charles Christie spoke about how talented these local groups are.

“These young folks from Hall High and Guilford and Conard, they’re just so gifted,” said Christie.

Other acts include singer Maysa, pianist Eddie Palmieri, a cappella group Take 6 and over 13 other performers and bands.

The first free festival was held in July 1991 celebrating the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Jazz concerts hosted by Hartford bassist, Paul Brown. As time passed and the festival grew, Brown gave the festival to a group of volunteers who now manage the event.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, said the festival is one of the defining events in the city.

“This is the most beautiful weekend of the year in Hartford. You will not see a more beautiful gathering, a more diverse gathering, coming together.”

The weather forecast says that there may be possible rain showers this weekend, but Christie says the event will run despite the weather.

“And we are a rain or shine event. Bring your boots, bring your rain gear, bring your umbrellas, and come experience the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz.”

Attendees are asked not to bring any “high canopy chairs, tents, or any obstacles that may obstruct the view of others into the event.” Attendees are also asked to refrain from taking any form of cooking appliance into the park during the festival.

After this weekend, jazz celebrations continue in Hartford with the ongoing Monday Night Jazz series until August 14.

New Haven County
Shanaé Harte
