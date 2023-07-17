What to do if you have flood damage in CT

Over the weekend, Connecticut experienced heavy rainfall leaving streets, basements, and even airports flooded .

As waters subside, Connecticut’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) released tips to help people recovering from the floods.

Kristen Johnson, director of communications with CT’s BBB, said that understanding how to respond before and after a flood is important since floods are the most common natural disaster .

“It occurs in every state, and it actually takes more lives every year than tornadoes, hurricanes, or lightning,” Johnson said. “So there's things that we can do before, during, and after a flood to protect ourselves and to protect our pocketbooks.”

Here are two important tips from the BBB:



Assess the damage and only make temporary repairs: Once you are able to identify the flood damage, start taking pictures and videos, and contact your insurer immediately. Be sure not to make any permanent repairs in case your insurance company decides not to reimburse you. Make temporary repairs that will reduce further damage to the home. If temporary repairs are made, keep the receipts so that those can be submitted to your insurer.

Beware of scams: As people cater to damages in their homes, there are scammers that try to take advantage of residents. If a contractor offers their services to you, conduct thorough research before hiring them. Be certain to put all agreements in writing, and pay your contractor in installments until work is completed.

Johnson implores Connecticut residents to be on high alert for scams.

“Because unfortunately, when we are at our most vulnerable, scammers try to take advantage of us, and we see it over and over again after a natural disaster,” she said.

If you are not a home or building owner, representatives from the BBB suggest purchasing a supplemental policy since renter’s insurance does not typically cover flood damage.

