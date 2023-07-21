© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Fairfield gets $3 million in state aid for mixed use development remediation

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published July 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
From left: State Senator Tony Hwang, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Alexandra Daum, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
State Senator Tony Hwang and Alexandra Daum, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, listen during a press conference, July 21, 2023, in which Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced State funds being released to build on the former site of the Bullard Machine Company in Fairfield.

Fairfield, like many other towns and cities across the state, is suffering from an affordable housing shortage. But state and local officials are praising a future mixed use development project which they say will include some affordable units.

The project will be built on the former site of the Bullard Machine Tool Company on Black Rock Turnpike. The site, which is now vacant, is located next to the Fairfield Metro North station.

The property will need remediation. Governor Ned Lamont announced the town will get $3 million in a state grant to help with environmental cleanup.

Lamont says the funds will give the property a new lease on life.

“In places like here in Fairfield and a lot of our old industrial base, that's what brownfields are all about, bringing them back to life,” Lamont said.

The remediation will last three to six months according to Tom Montelli, a developer.

While the project will have 20 percent of its units set aside for affordable housing, there are still not many details available on the rental prices for the units.

The development comes after the town rejected another housing project over residential objections. First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said the new development going up at 81 Black Rock Turnpike is different because it will be built on a former industrial site.

“There's a lot of small single family and duplexes on that street; safety issues concerning,” Kupchick said. “This is a totally different area. This is an industrial area that has been laying dormant literally for 40 years.”

State Representative Sarah Keitt, who represents the 134th district including Fairfield, said the units will help alleviate an affordable housing shortage.

“I'm excited that we are having more affordable housing units available here in Fairfield,” Keitt said.

The governor’s office said 20 percent of the units will be affordable at 80 percent of the median income.

But affordable in Fairfield can wildly differ from other municipalities. HUD’s figures under that metric for one person would be 80 percent of $54,950. The average rent in Fairfield according to RentCafe is $2,490.

Tags
News FairfieldFairfield County
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content