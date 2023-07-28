A cultural celebration: Peruvians commemorate their independence day in Hartford

The Peruvian community met on Friday to celebrate their Independence Day, at the state Capitol in Hartford.

The ceremony consisted of the Peruvian national anthem and raising of the flag, followed by a cultural display of dances. A mass and reception afterward featured traditional music performers and appetizers.

State authorities were present at the event as state senator John Fonfara, U.S Senator Richard Blumenthal, and state Representative Hilda Santiago.

Elvis Tuesta Cuadros, who is the Peruvian consul representing Connecticut and Rhode Island, spoke about the contributions of the Peruvian community in the state.

“Frequently, Connecticut’s authorities tell me about the recognition of our community. They say Peruvians are very hard working, with family values, respect the law, and try to promote the culture all the time,” he said.

According to Tuesta, data from the 2020 census show there are about 35 thousand Peruvians residing in Connecticut, but he thinks that in the last 3 years the community has grown exponentially to 83 thousand, including undocumented Peruvians.

The celebrations started on July 28 with the famous singer of Peruvian folk music, Manuel Donaire , known as “The Black Diamond of Peru.” He sang the national anthem at a reception at the Peruvian consulate. But on Friday, he talked about Peruvian diversity and why he is proud to represent afro-peruvians.

“I am afro, and I am proud to be afro-peruvian. I hold high Peruvian Criolla music,” Donaire said in Spanish. “Peruvians are about love, unity, and peace.”

Former state representative Edwin Vargas Jr. was present at the event. He talked about the importance of diversity and cultural heritage.

“What holds people together is their ethnicity, their nationality, their culture, their music, and language,” Vargas said. “And while they become Americans, they should adopt what is good about the United States, avoid what’s bad, but also preserve what they bring to themselves as immigrants to this country.”

Tuesta, the Peruvian consul, said the Peruvian community is thriving and financially contributing to Connecticut. He said some of the most common fields that members of his community go into are entrepreneurship in the service industry such as restaurants, bakeries, cleaning companies, and construction.

State representative James Sanchez , of Puerto Rican origins,was also at the event. He said that Peruvians are an example of unity, family values and hard work.

“Most people don't realize that Peruvians are the second largest Hispanic/Latino population in the state of Connecticut,” he said. “I respect them because they are proactive.”

Milagros Acosta is from Lima and is an administrative assistant at the State. She said she is happy to see the community coming together despite the political upheaval in Peru.

“I'm excited to see everybody here. As a Peruvian American, I want to see the community prosper and unite, especially during our independence day celebration. ”

Griselda Calderon De La Vega is from Tarma, and has been living in Connecticut for 25 years. She said is proud that the community is thriving.

“It's incredible! I’m happy that the community is moving forward. I want to congratulate them because it's not easy to leave everything behind,” De La Vega said.

Peruvians have not only brought their cultural traditions, but also their culinary flavors, importing delicious ingredients for the most exquisite dishes. Brian Ocasio is of Puerto Rican origins and has been working at Coracora restaurant for the last 5 years. He said he feels connected with the Peruvian community for its values and praises their exquisite cuisine.

“There are so many things about the Peruvian community that I feel connected [to], including the food and their energy to celebrate,” Ocasio said.