News

Derby mayoral primary so tight, it triggers a recount

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published September 12, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT

Unofficial results in Derby show the Republican mayoral primary contest between incumbent Richard Dziekan and alderman Gino DiGiovanni, Jr. is headed for a recount.

DiGiovanni, who was charged by federal prosecutors for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan 6. riot, was up by only 10 votes, according to an unofficial final tally released by City Clerk Marc J. Garofalo shortly after 8 p.m.

That small margin will trigger an automatic recount, Garofalo said.

Around 400 Republicans voted in the small town located about 10 miles west of New Haven.

DiGiovanni was elected as an alderman 10 months after the attack, and has acknowledged being at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but has denied any wrongdoing.

He had the local Republican Party committee's endorsement, which his opponent did not seek.

Tuesday's winner will face Democrat Joe DiMartino, a former alderman, in the general election in November.

That contest is expected to be competitive. In 2021, Dziekan narrowly won reelection over DiMartino by a 48-vote margin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

