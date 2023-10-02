© 2023 Connecticut Public

Homelessness declared public health crisis in CT, mental health services expanded

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published October 2, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT
FILE, March 2023: Jaquedah Williams puts a blanket over her head, as she sorts through belongings to throw away or move as she faces an eviction order from the city to leave the encampment where she and several other people have been living in the West River Memorial Park in New Haven. Activists helped residents of the encampment pack and move their belongings, while some pitched tents on the site to protest against the city forcibly clearing the site.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE, March 2023: Jaquedah Williams puts a blanket over her head, as she sorts through belongings to throw away or move as she faces an eviction order from the city to leave the encampment where she and several other people have been living in the West River Memorial Park in New Haven. Activists helped residents of the encampment pack and move their belongings, while some pitched tents on the site to protest against the city forcibly clearing the site.

A new state law expands the rights of homeless Connecticut residents and recognizes their needs.

The law, which took effect Sunday, was approved during thelast legislative session.

It declares homelessness a public health crisis and expands the bill of rights’protections under the homeless bill of rights established in 2013.

The new law ensures homeless people receive access to essential medical and mental health care services instead of just emergency medical services. However, the law does not specify what constitutes “essential medical and mental health care services.”

The law is in some ways nominal, but acknowledges the dire state of homelessness in Connecticut, according to Sarah Fox, executive director of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness.

“The terminology can be challenging, framing it as a public health crisis,” Fox said. “People are much more amenable to a humanitarian crisis. But it does recognize that there is a growing issue in the state.”

Connecticut made strides in recent years to combat homelessness, but the COVID-19 pandemic stunted progress, Fox said.

“We also know that our food pantries are seeing more need than they have before. We're seeing more people fall into poverty,” Fox said. “We have to begin to address this as a state and it's going to take resources, and figuring out how to meet people.”

The law was passed with a near-unanimous approval from the general assembly’s Public Health Committee. A single Republican State Representative voted against the bill.

Under the law, homelessness constitutes a public health crisis and will continue to “until the right of homeless persons to receive essential medical and mental health care services is adequately safeguarded and protected.”

Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

