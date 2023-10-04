Sikorsky to lay off 179 workers in Connecticut

Sikorsky Aircraft will soon eliminate 179 positions in Connecticut.

The layoffs will primarily impact engineering positions, according to State Rep. Joe Gresko, a Stratford-based Democrat.

Sikorsky says the layoffs are triggered by several major programs “progressing into production” and ongoing material shortages that impacted cost-competitiveness.

“This was a difficult decision to make, and we intend to retain as many people as possible to fill our open business-critical positions that are required to support urgent national security missions,” the company said in a statement.

The layoffs are necessary “to ensure cost-competitiveness in the future,” the statement says.

The Stratford-based company says the layoffs, which total about 250 workers when accounting for out-of-state employees, account for about 2% of Sikorsky’s workforce.

