City of Hartford is set to host first small business convention, focusing on emerging entrepreneurs

The city of Hartford will host its first small business convention on Thursday, Oct. 26. The event's goal is to provide support and resources to small local businesses and entrepreneurs, focusing on helping underrepresented communities.

Mayor Luke Bronin said the city had invested millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan into three programs for small businesses. He encouraged all entrepreneurs, regardless of their background and immigration status, to participate.

"We've invested millions of dollars in support for our small businesses — the Hartlift Program, where we've invested close to $10 million,” Bronin said. “The small business investment program, we've invested about $2 million in that program and then another $2 million in the facade improvement grant program. Those facade grants will go out shortly; that's the last of the three programs that we rolled out."

A U.S. Small Business Administration 2022 study showed that women in Connecticut comprised 40.8% of business owners, while Hispanics comprised 9.4% of business owners. Racial minorities owned 12.8% of businesses in the state.

Yvonne Zhao, a director at the Department of Development Services, coordinates the upcoming event. She said that the exhibit is a result of conversations within the community.

"We will have a panel discussion on small business foundation, and then we will have a panel specifically on the state of Connecticut programs that are currently available on accessing capital, and then will have another panel on the city of Hartford on opportunity and challenges of small businesses," Zhao said.

According to the officials, 100 of the 300 total spots are available as of Monday morning.

Now is the perfect time to provide technical assistance, resources, funding, and networking to small businesses, said Kim Hawkins, president and chief executive officer at the Hartford Economic Development Corporation.

Design Studio owner, Duane Wilson thanked the city for offering programs and information for small businesses.

The small business fair will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the YG club at the Dunkin Park stadium. The event will feature workshops and pannell discussions and all entrepreneurs, regardless of their background and immigration status, are encouraged to participate. Officials ask people to register online.