'Make it here': CT unveils new marketing campaign, hopes to boost pride among residents

State officials on Tuesday unveiled a new slogan and marketing campaign intended to associate Connecticut with people who make things.

The tagline is “Make It Here,” which state officials hope will foster continued economic growth.

“We make the most complex machines in the world – submarines, helicopters, and jet engines. We’re home to Fortune 500 companies and game changing start-ups,” Gov. Ned Lamont said, in a statement.

Officials hope the slogan will make people more proud of their home state.

“We need to inspire people. We need a brand to help us change perceptions of the state,” said Anthony Anthony, the state’s chief marketing officer. “We need to show the real Connecticut.”

The new brand replaces the previous “Still Revolutionary” marketing campaign that was introduced a decade ago, and harkened back to the state’s colonial history.

Lamont’s office says the new campaign was spurred, in part, by recent research showing only 21% of residents would recommend the state to others, despite giving Connecticut high rankings as a place to live.

“We’ve witnessed a transformation across Connecticut in the last decade,” Alexandra Daum, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development said in a statement. “But if we want to continue to grow the number of businesses, workers, and residents in Connecticut, we need to accurately portray our story and we need those already here to be our loudest and proudest advocates.”

The new campaign will include video commercials, social media, and placement on Metro-North trains and at Bradley International Airport.

