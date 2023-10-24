© 2023 Connecticut Public

Cheshire breaks ground on development 2 decades in the making

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published October 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
Abigail Brone
/
Connecticut Public
Officials participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking at Stone Bridge Crossing.

Developers in Cheshire broke ground Monday on a mixed-use development two decades in the making.

Stone Bridge Crossing will go up on a 107-acre site just off Interstate 691.

The complex will include a grocery store, gas station, 300 apartments and 140 multi-family housing units.

The project will bring needed multifamily housing to the town, which is primarily made up of single family owner-occupied houses and condos, according to Bill Finger, co-managing partners of Eastpointe, the apartment complex developer.

“We think it’ll be really important. I don't recall when there's been any kind of market rate rental apartments of this size and just quality in Cheshire, probably almost never,” Finger said.

None of the apartments will be designated affordable. Plans were already in place for the market-rate apartments when Eastpointe joined the project, Finger said.

About 3.5% of Cheshire’s housing stock is designated affordable, which is far below the state mandated of 10%. In 2022 Cheshire’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a town-wide affordable housing plan and set a goal of increasing affordable housing by 2% over the next five years. Under the plan, the town would need to have 100 housing units considered affordable.

Town leaders say several affordable housing projects are currently in various stages of the development process.

Tags
News housingaffordable housingNew Haven CountyLatest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

