© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut children should not be put in adult prisons, new report says

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lesley Cosme Torres
Published November 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
The Superior Court for Juvenile Matters and Detention Center is on Broad Street in Hartford.
Kelan Lyons
/
CTMirror
The Superior Court for Juvenile Matters and Detention Center is on Broad Street in Hartford.

The Connecticut Justice Alliance (CTJA), an advocacy organization dedicated to ending youth criminalization, released its first comprehensive report about how Connecticut treats children who are accused and convicted of a crime.

The State of Justice Report for 2023 and 2024, the first of its kind, highlights how the mental and physical wellbeing of Black and Brown children who have spent time in correctional facilities at a young age are affected.

The report focused primarily on the benefits of removing children under the age of 18 from adult prisons throughout the state.

Christina Quaranta, executive director of Connecticut Justice Alliance, said kids in the criminal justice system can spend a while in correctional facilities waiting for sentencing, which prevents them from having access to education and other rehabilitative programs.

“That's problematic in terms of, you're not able to actually access anything to help you move forward. So you're spending months a year plus incarcerated without access to something that's going to help you progress,” Quaranta said.

The Connecticut Justice Alliance believes kids should be placed in facilities closer to home to help them adjust back to normal life outside of the criminal justice system. The report suggests taking this approach can help stop the school to prison pipeline.

Quaranta said that Connecticut could do better when it comes to addressing the root cause of why kids and teenagers commit crimes.

“When children go back [to correctional facilities] a third, or fourth time, we really need to figure out what’s going on. Otherwise, we’re just going to remain in a cycle,” she said. “If we could take a step back and just look with a wider lens, take this issue as a public health issue and try to address it in that way, that’s what Connecticut needs to move forwards.”

The report addressed how much the state currently spends on incarcerating Connecticut’s youth. According to Connecticut Justice Alliance, these high costs highlight the need to shift towards resources that prioritize healing and rehabilitation rather than punishments.

Currently, CT spends between $842.06 and $1,520.01 per day and per bed on youth detention.

“In facilities located in the Bridgeport and Hartford regions, the cost is as high as $1,347 per day, at an average stay of 184.92 days,” the report said.

“One of the lesser known facts about Connecticut when CTJA talks with people is that Connecticut arrests 10 year olds. CTJA will be pushing for the minimum age of arrest to be at least 12 years old, with a goal of 14 years old,” the report said.
Tags
News Latest News
Lesley Cosme Torres
Lesley Cosme Torres is an Education Reporter at Connecticut Public. She reports on education inequities across the state and also focuses on Connecticut's Hispanic and Latino residents, with a particular focus on the Puerto Rican community. Her coverage spans from LGBTQ+ discrimination in K-12 schools, book ban attempts across CT, student mental health concerns, and more. She reports out of Fairfield county and Hartford.
See stories by Lesley Cosme Torres

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content