CT allocates $6.37M for state-owned dam repairs: Middletown a key beneficiary

State officials announced the approval of $6.37 million in funds by the state's bonding commission for repairing and maintaining state-owned dams on Tuesday. These funds are designated for 15 projects across the state, addressing vital infrastructure needs.

One significant allocation includes $2 million for Crystal Lake and $350,000 for the improvement of Dooley Pond, both dams located in Middletown. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes said there will be a variety of improvements made.

“For the Dooley Pond dam, we're going to be installing technology upstream to armor the face of the dam to prevent erosion and other degradation,” Dykes said. “And then for the Crystal Lake dam, we'll be making improvements to provide a new outlet structure to change the inlet structure and the installation of a new access road.”

While the Crystal Lake dam isn't in poor condition, it is classified as a significant hazard dam according to Graham Stevens, bureau chief of the Bureau of Water Protection and Land Reuse. This classification emphasizes the need for frequent inspections and regular maintenance to address potential risks.

Stevens' department is drafting a permit for enhancements to Crystal Lake Dam, with plans to submit it to DEEP for thorough review and approval.

“Because of the size of the project, there's also a federal jurisdiction, and we're applying to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a permit to ensure that we receive their approval,” Stevens said. “We envision this work to not begin until next year.”

Crystal Lake is a hidden gem and cherished public asset enjoyed by many people, particularly in the summer, said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.

“This is the whole site for a number of summer camps, so we have a lot of families coming through here,” Florsheim said. “This is increasingly a residential destination.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz stressed the importance of preventing flood disasters caused by climate change. She referenced historical events such as the 1961 overflow of Crystal Lake and the spring rainfall of 1982, which impacted southern New England, resulting in the overflow of 17 dams, which caused millions of dollars in property damage and killed 11 people.

“To prevent the loss of life is particularly important when we've seen a lot of rainfall and flooding in our state due to climate change,” Bysiewicz said. “We want to make sure that our dams are ready to handle that increased water, and with climate change, it makes this kind of work even more urgent.”

In Connecticut, 84% of dams are privately owned, while 200 are under state ownership, according to Bysiewicz. She pointed out that while Middletown was once agricultural in the mid-'60s, it has transformed into a residential area.