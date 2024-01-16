Winter weather advisory in effect for CT as snow leads to school closures

Scores of schools are closed across Connecticut on Tuesday as parts of the state could see up to 4 inches of snow.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday across Connecticut.

Much of central and northern Connecticut could see 2 to 3 inches of snow, the National Weather Service said. Northwestern parts of the state could see the most snow – up to 4 inches. Areas along the coast will see 1 to 2 inches.

Morning snow will change to an icy mix and rain around midday Tuesday, Connecticut Public meteorologist Garett Argianas said.

"A glaze of ice is likely for inland areas following the change to a mix," he said.

Expect slippery road conditions; the weather could affect the morning and evening commute, the weather service said.

Icy spots are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Argianas said.

Closings

Check school closings here and here.

