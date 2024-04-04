Here's a list of eclipse events happening in CT on Monday

A partial solar eclipse is coming to Connecticut on Monday and museums, science centers and observatories around the state are holding events.

The eclipse will begin at slightly different times depending on where you live. A detailed list of times by location is here.



Bridgeport - Begins: 2:12 p.m., Peak: 3:26 p.m, Ends: 4:37 p.m.

Hartford - Begins: 2:13 p.m., Peak: 3:27 p.m., Ends: 4:37 p.m.

New Haven - Begins 2:12 p.m., Peak: 3:27 p.m., Ends: 4:37 p.m.

New London - Begins 2:13 p.m., Peak 3:28 p.m., Ends 4:38 p.m.



At its peak, more than 90% of the sun will be covered when viewed from Connecticut. Totality is the best experience, but weather permitting, Connecticut’s celestial show will still be worth checking out.

Wherever you view the eclipse, be sure to do it safely.

Here’s a listing of eclipse events across Connecticut.



Leitner Family Observatory and Planetarium, New Haven

Viewing begins Monday afternoon. Plan to bring eclipse glasses.



Connecticut Science Center, Hartford

Eclipse activities: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eclipse viewing: 2-4:30 p.m.



The Connecticut River Museum, Essex

Two-hour eclipse cruise along the Connecticut River 2:30-4:30 p.m.



Van Vleck Observatory, Middletown

2:30-4:30 p.m. Viewing glasses will be distributed.



Western Connecticut State University, Danbury

1:45-4:45 pm viewing outside on Science Building lawn



Camp Harkness, Harkness Memorial State Park, Waterford

1-4:45 p.m. Food, solar telescopes and activities with UConn Extension, the Connecticut State Library and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.



Imagine Nation, Bristol

2:30-4:30 p.m. Eclipse glasses available, viewing areas on museum patio



Lyman Orchards, Middlefield

1-5 p.m. Yard games and eclipse chalk art. The first 70 people (starting at 1 p.m.) will receive free eclipse glasses with any purchase made at the Apple Barrel Farm Market.



Connecticut Public’s Patrick Skahill and Ray Hardman contributed to this report.