Here's a list of eclipse events happening in CT on Monday

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published April 4, 2024 at 1:20 PM EDT
Joan Furness, of Hartford, (left) and her sister Nancy Grogan, of West Hartford, (right) view the partial solar eclipse wearing protective eyewear on an eclipse viewing cruise on the Connecticut River aboard the Riverquest, a boat run by Connecticut River Expeditions. About two dozen people took the two-hour cruise to view the rare event. Both sisters have never witnessed a solar eclipse before. "I've seen a lunar eclipse," said Furness, "but this is fantastic!"
Cloe Poisson
/
Hartford Courant
Joan Furness, of Hartford, (left) and her sister Nancy Grogan, of West Hartford, (right) view the partial solar eclipse wearing protective eyewear on an eclipse viewing cruise on the Connecticut River aboard the Riverquest, a boat run by Connecticut River Expeditions. About two dozen people took the two-hour cruise to view the rare event. Both sisters have never witnessed a solar eclipse before. "I've seen a lunar eclipse," said Furness, "but this is fantastic!"

A partial solar eclipse is coming to Connecticut on Monday and museums, science centers and observatories around the state are holding events.

The eclipse will begin at slightly different times depending on where you live. A detailed list of times by location is here.

  • Bridgeport - Begins: 2:12 p.m., Peak: 3:26 p.m, Ends: 4:37 p.m.
  • Hartford - Begins: 2:13 p.m., Peak: 3:27 p.m., Ends: 4:37 p.m.
  • New Haven - Begins 2:12 p.m., Peak: 3:27 p.m., Ends: 4:37 p.m.
  • New London - Begins 2:13 p.m., Peak 3:28 p.m., Ends 4:38 p.m.

At its peak, more than 90% of the sun will be covered when viewed from Connecticut. Totality is the best experience, but weather permitting, Connecticut’s celestial show will still be worth checking out.

Wherever you view the eclipse, be sure to do it safely.

Here’s a listing of eclipse events across Connecticut.
  • Camp Harkness, Harkness Memorial State Park, Waterford
    • 1-4:45 p.m. Food, solar telescopes and activities with UConn Extension, the Connecticut State Library and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
  • Imagine Nation, Bristol
    • 2:30-4:30 p.m. Eclipse glasses available, viewing areas on museum patio
  • Lyman Orchards, Middlefield
    • 1-5 p.m. Yard games and eclipse chalk art. The first 70 people (starting at 1 p.m.) will receive free eclipse glasses with any purchase made at the Apple Barrel Farm Market.

Connecticut Public’s Patrick Skahill and Ray Hardman contributed to this report.
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

