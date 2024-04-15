© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel-Hamas war protesters arrested after blocking Pratt & Whitney plant in Middletown

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published April 15, 2024 at 10:39 AM EDT
An Israeli air force F-35 war plane flies over during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in Hatzerim air force base near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Tsafrir Abayov
/
AP
An Israeli air force F-35 war plane flies over during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in Hatzerim air force base near the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Several people were arrested by Middletown police Monday morning after they blocked entrances to the Pratt & Whitney plant.

The people were protesting the Israel-Hamas war, and specifically Pratt & Whitney’s involvement in the production of F-35 fighter jets purchased by Israel.

Social media images from the scene showed people blocking a road outside the plant.

About 10 people were arrested, local media outlets reported.

The protesters say Pratt & Whitney is “complicit in the arming of the Israeli military,” the Middletown Press reported.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.
News
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate