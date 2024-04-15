Israel-Hamas war protesters arrested after blocking Pratt & Whitney plant in Middletown
Several people were arrested by Middletown police Monday morning after they blocked entrances to the Pratt & Whitney plant.
The people were protesting the Israel-Hamas war, and specifically Pratt & Whitney’s involvement in the production of F-35 fighter jets purchased by Israel.
Social media images from the scene showed people blocking a road outside the plant.
About 10 people were arrested, local media outlets reported.
The protesters say Pratt & Whitney is “complicit in the arming of the Israeli military,” the Middletown Press reported.
