CT officials react as SCOTUS upholds gun control law intended to protect domestic violence victims

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a federal gun control law that is intended to protect victims of domestic violence.

The justices ruled 8-1 in favor of a 1994 ban on firearms for people under restraining orders to stay away from their spouses or partners. The justices reversed a ruling from the federal appeals court in New Orleans that had struck down the law.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the court, said the law uses “common sense” and applies only "after a judge determines that an individual poses a credible threat” of physical violence.

President Joe Biden, who has been critical of previous high-court rulings on guns, abortion and other hot-button issues, praised the outcome.

“No one who has been abused should have to worry about their abuser getting a gun,” Biden said in a statement. “As a result of today’s ruling, survivors of domestic violence and their families will still be able to count on critical protections, just as they have for the past three decades.”

Connecticut officials were also quick to praise the decision Friday afternoon.

“This ruling reaffirms what more than 80% of Americans believe: Domestic abusers should not have access to firearms," U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said in a statement. "And, for good reason. On average, approximately 70 women are murdered at the hands of their partner every month in the United States."

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, a Democrat, said she was "relieved" at the court's decision to "uphold common-sense restrictions on accessing firearms."

"This is a decision that will save lives," Bysiewicz said in a statement. "Domestic violence and access to guns is a lethal combination for women."

It’s the justices’ first Second Amendment case since they expanded gun rights in 2022. The case involved a Texas man accused of hitting his girlfriend and threatening to shoot her.

Last week, the court overturned a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, the rapid-fire gun accessories used in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The court ruled that the Justice Department exceeded its authority in imposing that ban.

Connecticut Public's Michayla Savitt, Patrick Skahill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.