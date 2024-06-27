© 2024 Connecticut Public

'Blood of these victims is on the hands of the Sackler family’ — CT reacts to SCOTUS Purdue ruling

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published June 27, 2024 at 5:23 PM EDT
WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 28: The Supreme Court of the United States building seen in Washington D.C., United States on September 28, 2023. The U.S. Supreme Court began its new nine-month term on Monday with a docket filled with significant cases covering a wide range of issues. These cases include matters related to gun rights, the authority of federal agencies, Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy settlement, the legality of electoral districts drawn by Republicans, and even one case that pertains to certain aspects of Donald Trump's presidency. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Anadolu
/
Getty
Connecticut family affected by fatal overdoses of opioids welcomed today's Supreme Court decision to reject a deal removing immunity for the Sackler family.

A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court today puts in jeopardy up to $95 million Connecticut would have received of the total $6 billion in settlement money from Purdue Pharma — the maker of OxyContin — for its role in the opioid epidemic. Those funds were contingent on Purdue’s bankruptcy plan being approved.

Despite the delay in funding programs that help prevent fatal overdoses, several families affected welcomed the court’s decision.

“They can't just buy their way out of it because they have the money to,” said John Lally of Enfield, a member of the state’s Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee in charge of allocating the funds. “My son, Timothy, he started with prescription pills, he wound up on heroin and overdosed one day and died. I feel it personally, certainly I want the Sacklers to be held responsible.”

Dita Bhargava, an ambassador for Shatterproof, said the U.S. has lost more than a million people including her son Alec, to opioid overdose.

“The blood of these victims is on the hands of the Sackler family who deceived the public on the addictive nature of opioids and flooded our communities with them because of greed,” she said. “The Sacklers heartlessly stigmatized people with substance use disorder and blamed them for the demand to justify their profiteering. This level of corporate irresponsibility is the equivalent of murder in my eyes and many grieving parents like me.”

State Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee member Christine Gagnon lost her son Michael to an overdose. "I am thrilled that SCOTUS rejected the nationwide settlement that protected the Sackler family personally," she said. "It is a great day and another chance to ultimately hold the Sackler family responsible for their carnage on the American people."

In its ruling, the Supreme Court stated that in 2007 a Purdue affiliate pleaded guilty to federal felony for misbranding OxyContin as “less addictive” and “less subject to abuse” than other pain medication.

Between 2008 and 2016, Purdue distributed $11 billion to the Sacklers, draining its assets and moving funds to overseas accounts.

Purdue filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

“This decision is a definitive rebuke of the Sackler family's abuse of the bankruptcy code,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a statement. “The Supreme Court got it right. Billionaire wrongdoers should not be allowed to shield blood money in bankruptcy court.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut said he expects strong re-negotiations by states.

“My hope is that there will be larger relief, more fair and just settlement for the victims of wrongdoing,” he said.

Alec’s mother Bhargava emphasized the urgency.

“The resources are needed now, today, while we lose over 300 lives every day to overdose,” she said.
