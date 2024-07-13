CT officials react to shooting at Trump rally: Political violence is 'never acceptable,' governor says

Elected officials from Connecticut are reacting to Saturday's shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania for former President Donald Trump. The Republican presidential candidate was whisked off the stage and is "safe," the Secret Service said.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said on social media: "There is no room in America for political violence. We should all condemn what happened today and I am hoping for the health of the former president and everyone else at the rally."

Gov Ned. Lamont said that “political violence and gun violence of any kind have absolutely no place in our society and are never acceptable."

"We must all as Americans be able to express our views freely and without the fear of violence. My thoughts are with former President Trump and everyone in attendance at today’s rally, and I am relieved that everyone appears to be safe," Lamont said. "I also commend the U.S. Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift action to protect everyone’s safety.”

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes said that "political violence in any form is unacceptable."

"I condemn this cowardly act and send prayers to former President Trump," she said on social media. "This is not how policy differences are settled in the United States of America."

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro said her thoughts and prayers are with former President Donald Trump and his family.

"I commend the quick response of the Secret Service and other law enforcement officials on scene," she said on social media.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney said that the reports about the shooting at the Trump rally are "horrific."

"It is encouraging that he was able to exit safely with the assistance of the Secret Service," Courtney said on social media. "I, along with all Americans of goodwill, wish him a swift recovery and condemn all political violence."

Connecticut State Senate President Martin Looney and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, both Democrats, said in a statement: "The incident in Pennsylvania today involving former President Trump is truly shocking. We are praying for President Trump’s safety and recovery. There is no place for political violence in our country."