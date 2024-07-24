© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First-time homebuyers burdened by student loan debt offered state assistance

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published July 24, 2024 at 4:16 PM EDT
File: A renovated historic home on Capital Avenue in Hartford. The affordable home was provided to a local veteran by Habitat for Humanity.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
File: A renovated historic home on Capital Avenue in Hartford.

Student loan debt can be a major barrier for those looking to buy their first home. A new state program is aiming to help make homeownership more attainable for those burdened by the outstanding financial obligation.

The Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA) is launching the Smart Rate program, which will reduce CHFA-issued mortgage interest rates by about 1%. The typical CHFA mortgage is around 6.5%.

Authority Chief Executive Officer Nandini Natarajan hopes the lower mortgage rate will enable people to buy homes in neighborhoods where they may not otherwise be able to afford property.

“We would like to see more lending and more first time homeownership in areas like Fairfield County or Litchfield County or Eastern Connecticut, where there are towns and areas where there is supply available, but it may be out of reach at the moment,” Natarajan said.

The authority estimates every $1,000 in student loan debt delays the purchase of a home by four months for people in their 20s.

The program’s goal is to increase the affordability of homeownership, the main source of generational wealth, Natarajan said.

“The gap in the wealth of households that are black or brown and those who are not is significant. I think it's like 10 to one,” Natarajan said. “Homeownership is still the primary way that households accumulate wealth and pass on wealth.”

In the last five years, 40% of CHFA borrowers have had student loan debt with an average unpaid balance of $35,000, Natarajan said. The monthly payments range from $205 to $277.

“This particular mechanism, which is a reduction in the first mortgage interest rate, would reduce the monthly payment on a first mortgage by about $250 a month,” Natarajan said. “That would enable more borrowers to use those savings to cover their student loan payments.”

Eligible residents must have unpaid student loan debt of at least $15,000 at the time of CHFA loan approval and be in good standing with the student loan provider. The loan may be in deferment or in repayment.

The borrower must be a first-time homebuyer purchasing their primary residence in the state of Connecticut and must meet all other criteria of CHFA’s Mortgage Programs.

Smart Rate is funded with about $10 million in CHFA dollars, and will be able to provide lower-rate mortgages for about 400 families, Natarajan said.

Smart Rate will begin accepting applications on July 29.

“Buying a home for the first time is a major life milestone and our administration has made it a priority to help first-time homebuyers with the financial resources they need to achieve this goal,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.
News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate