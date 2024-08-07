$389 million in federal funding will help improve New England's electrical grid, CT officials say

Connecticut officials gathered Wednesday in New London to highlight funding for New England designed to help expand offshore wind energy generation.

The federal government is giving the region $389 million to improve the electrical grid.

Connecticut officials say that will mean cheaper, cleaner electricity in the long run.

Department of Environmental and Energy Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes highlighted an offshore wind farm project. She says once it’s completed, it will be a significant source of clean energy.

“What that will mean is that these projects will support the integration of 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind in each location and enhance the reliability of the grid,” she said.

State officials say the wind farm should be in service within eight years after contracts are finalized.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says that’s going to take too long.

He says the federal government can see if there are any other ways to lower electric costs for consumers in the wake of public anger over steep electric bills.

“The people of Connecticut are really concerned about skyrocketing electricity bills," Blumenthal said.