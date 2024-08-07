© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

$389 million in federal funding will help improve New England's electrical grid, CT officials say

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published August 7, 2024 at 4:10 PM EDT
(HARTFORD)--Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes, along with federal and state officials and offshore wind stakeholders, will hold an event at the State Pier in New London on Wednesday, August 7, to highlight significant funding for New England states to expand the deployment of offshore wind energy generation throughout the region.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Blades for a 2,400 megawatt offshore wind farm are lined up at the Connecticut State Pier.

Connecticut officials gathered Wednesday in New London to highlight funding for New England designed to help expand offshore wind energy generation.

The federal government is giving the region $389 million to improve the electrical grid.

Connecticut officials say that will mean cheaper, cleaner electricity in the long run.

Department of Environmental and Energy Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes highlighted an offshore wind farm project. She says once it’s completed, it will be a significant source of clean energy.

“What that will mean is that these projects will support the integration of 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind in each location and enhance the reliability of the grid,” she said.

State officials say the wind farm should be in service within eight years after contracts are finalized.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says that’s going to take too long.

He says the federal government can see if there are any other ways to lower electric costs for consumers in the wake of public anger over steep electric bills.

“The people of Connecticut are really concerned about skyrocketing electricity bills," Blumenthal said.
News
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate