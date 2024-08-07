From skillet-toss contests to garlic fests, CT's festival season is here. Check out these 30 events

Connecticut festival season is back. From skillet-throwing competitions to pie-eating contests and agricultural fairs, celebrations are happening across the state. Read below to check out some of the upcoming seasonal celebrations including petting zoos, music shows and garlic festivals.

Haddam Neck Fair

26 Quarry Hill, Haddam Neck CT 06424

Aug. 30 - Sept. 2

This fair dates back to the early 20th century, celebrating local achievements. Today, the fair, located outside of Middletown, is known for its contests, animal demonstrations and exhibits.

Lyman Orchard Corn Maze

31 Reeds Gap Road, Middlefield, CT 06455

Aug. 31 - Nov. 3

This fruit orchard in south-central Connecticut hosts a 4-acre corn maze throughout the fall season, and plans to be open seven days a week, hours vary. The orchard will also be hosting a Cider Donut Festival between Aug. 31 - Sept. 1.

Connecticut Renaissance Faire

122 Mack Road, Lebanon, CT 06249

Aug. 31 - Oct. 20 (Saturdays and Sundays, plus Labor Day and Indigenous People's Day)

The state’s Renaissance fair will be held for its 26th year in Lebanon, Connecticut. The festival includes themed events such as knighting ceremonies, circus performances and jousting.

Goshen Fair

116 Old Middle St, Goshen, CT 06756

Aug. 31 - Sept. 2

Enjoy visiting livestock barns, listening to live music, and even participating in a “skillet throwing” contest at this agricultural fair in Litchfield County.

Norwalk Oyster Festival

42 Seaview Ave, Norwalk CT 06855

Sept. 6 - 8

Hosted by the Norwalk Seaport Association, this event in southwestern Connecticut will be filled with New England seafood favorites, including lobster, clams, and, of course, oysters.

St. Peter Grace Apple Fest

175 Old Tannery Road, Monroe, CT 06468

Sept. 7 - 8

This free event in Monroe, Connecticut, celebrates autumn harvests and local vendors. Stop by to see all the ways an apple can be used.

New London Maritime Heritage Festival

90 Walbach St., New London, CT 06320

Sept. 7 - 8

Enjoy the waterfront at Fort Trumbull State Park during this maritime celebration. The event promises a “full weekend of nautical fun,” with activities such as theatrical performances, fishing clinics and an interactive parade.

Wethersfield Cornfest

220 Hartford Ave, Wethersfield, CT 06109

Sept. 14

Aptly named “Cornfest,” this festival celebrates the annual harvest and will feature performances by local schools. Rain date will be Sept. 28.

Trumbull Arts Festival

5866 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611

Sept. 15

This annual art celebration in Fairfield County attracts artists from around the state. Craft vendors will be present throughout the festival, selling homemade items such as accessories, jewelry and pottery.

Milford Oktoberfest

1 Shipyard Lane, Milford, CT 06460

Sept. 20 - 21

Inspired by Oktoberfest in Germany, this beer-centered event in coastal New Haven County will also include dancing and a bratwurst eating contest.

Olde Mistick Village Garlic Festival

27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic CT, 06355

Sept. 21 - 22

This veggie-themed fest will celebrate the popular ingredient through foods, crafts and family fun.

Seymour Pumpkin Festival

62 Spruce St, Seymour, CT, 06483

Sept. 22

This festival in New Haven County aims to create opportunities for the town’s groups and nonprofits by providing them with a space and platform.

Durham Fair

70 Maple Avenue #64, Durham, CT, 06422

Sept. 26 - 29

Billed as Connecticut’s largest agricultural fair, the event in Middlesex County features thrilling attractions such as a demolition derby, carnival rides and animal pulls.

Bristol Mum Festival

70 Memorial Blvd, Bristol, CT 06010

Sept. 27 - 29

A tradition for over 60 years, the Chrysanthemum (Mum) Festival includes a variety of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy, including a large parade.

Barkfest and Brewfest

Masseek St, Hartford, CT 06106

Sept. 28

Hosted by Dog Star Rescue, all proceeds from this festival in Hartford will go to helping shelter dogs. Sample spirits made by local breweries while meeting rescued pups.

Westside Square Falltober

510 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT, 06105

Sept. 28

Hosted at Hartford’s food truck park, Westside Square, the space promises to have “food, live music, and fun!”

Soundside Music Festival

1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport, CT 06604

Sept. 28 - 29

An increasingly popular concert event, this year’s lineup in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park includes performers Noah Kahan, Goo Goo Dolls and the Foo Fighters.

Harwinton Fair

150 Locust Rd, Harwinton, CT 06791

Oct. 4 - 6

This beloved event in Litchfield County features carnival rides, games and community entertainment that brings visitors for a fun-filled celebration.

Portland Agricultural Fair

Route 17A, Portland, CT 06480

Oct. 4 - 6

Celebrate the best of local agriculture with exhibits, rides and family fun. The fair, located in Middlesex County, also hosts state contests for baking, quilting and photography.

Southington Apple Harvest Festival

75 N Main St, Southington, CT 06489

Oct. 4 - 13 (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays)

Enjoy a sweet and savory array of apple-themed delights and festive activities at this seasonal fest held on the Southington Town Green.

Harvest Fair After Dark Halloween Hunt

1230 Merwins Lane, Fairfield, CT 06824

Oct. 4 - 27 (open on Fridays and Saturdays, plus Sunday, Oct. 27)

Featuring haunted attractions and eerie adventures, experience spooky thrills taking a stroll through a haunted funhouse or hayride.

South Windsor Apple Harvest Festival

75 Brookfield St., South Windsor, CT 06074

Oct. 5

With over 100 vendors, dive into autumn with apple-themed treats and crafts at this event. The event also offers free pony rides, a dunk tank and a chance to try its signature apple pie.

Madison Beach Hotel’s Harvest Fest

94 W Wharf Rd, Madison, CT 06443

Oct. 6

Join Madison Beach Hotel for a day of seasonal festivities and local vendors, all while enjoying views of Long Island Sound.

Milford Pumpkin Festival

Downtown Milford

Oct. 11 - 13

Embrace the fall spirit at the Milford Pumpkin Festival with lively entertainment, a haunted trail, and festive activities for all ages.

Riverton Fair

12 Riverton Rd, Riverton, CT 06065

Oct. 11 - 13

Enjoy classic fair attractions, agricultural displays and community spirit during this fair in northwestern Connecticut. The event also includes a lumberjack contest, animal displays and rides.

Bruce Museum’s 43rd Annual Outdoor Arts Festival

1 Museum Drive, Greenwich, CT 06830

Oct. 12 - 13

Join the Bruce Museum in showcasing top national artists and craftspeople with fine art, engaging children’s activities, live demonstrations and tasty food.

Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival

304 Main St. N, Bethlehem, CT 06751

Oct. 12 -13

This event features cooking demonstrations, a variety of garlic specialty food vendors, and live band performances. The Bethlehem festival also offers entertainment for kids with rides and games.

Putnam Pumpkin Festival

Main Street, Putnam, CT 06260

Oct. 19

Enjoy a festive fall celebration with the Great Pumpkin, themed vendors, live music, kids' activities, and a scenic train ride.

Strong Family Farm Annual Harvest Festival & Craft Fair

274 West St., Vernon, CT 06066

Oct. 20

Experience a day of autumn fun with hayrides, farm activities and seasonal treats. Enjoy farm-themed games, live entertainment and a variety of seasonal treats and crafts, all set in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.

Danbury Halloween on the Green

1 Ives St., Danbury, CT 06810

Oct. 26

Get into the Halloween spirit with spooky decorations and costume contests. Enjoy a costume parade, goodie bags, live music and kid-friendly activities. In case of rain, the event will move to the Patriot Garage, parking level 4.