From skillet-toss contests to garlic fests, CT's festival season is here. Check out these 30 events
Connecticut festival season is back. From skillet-throwing competitions to pie-eating contests and agricultural fairs, celebrations are happening across the state. Read below to check out some of the upcoming seasonal celebrations including petting zoos, music shows and garlic festivals.
Haddam Neck Fair
26 Quarry Hill, Haddam Neck CT 06424
Aug. 30 - Sept. 2
This fair dates back to the early 20th century, celebrating local achievements. Today, the fair, located outside of Middletown, is known for its contests, animal demonstrations and exhibits.
Lyman Orchard Corn Maze
31 Reeds Gap Road, Middlefield, CT 06455
Aug. 31 - Nov. 3
This fruit orchard in south-central Connecticut hosts a 4-acre corn maze throughout the fall season, and plans to be open seven days a week, hours vary. The orchard will also be hosting a Cider Donut Festival between Aug. 31 - Sept. 1.
Connecticut Renaissance Faire
122 Mack Road, Lebanon, CT 06249
Aug. 31 - Oct. 20 (Saturdays and Sundays, plus Labor Day and Indigenous People's Day)
The state’s Renaissance fair will be held for its 26th year in Lebanon, Connecticut. The festival includes themed events such as knighting ceremonies, circus performances and jousting.
Goshen Fair
116 Old Middle St, Goshen, CT 06756
Aug. 31 - Sept. 2
Enjoy visiting livestock barns, listening to live music, and even participating in a “skillet throwing” contest at this agricultural fair in Litchfield County.
Norwalk Oyster Festival
42 Seaview Ave, Norwalk CT 06855
Sept. 6 - 8
Hosted by the Norwalk Seaport Association, this event in southwestern Connecticut will be filled with New England seafood favorites, including lobster, clams, and, of course, oysters.
St. Peter Grace Apple Fest
175 Old Tannery Road, Monroe, CT 06468
Sept. 7 - 8
This free event in Monroe, Connecticut, celebrates autumn harvests and local vendors. Stop by to see all the ways an apple can be used.
New London Maritime Heritage Festival
90 Walbach St., New London, CT 06320
Sept. 7 - 8
Enjoy the waterfront at Fort Trumbull State Park during this maritime celebration. The event promises a “full weekend of nautical fun,” with activities such as theatrical performances, fishing clinics and an interactive parade.
Wethersfield Cornfest
220 Hartford Ave, Wethersfield, CT 06109
Sept. 14
Aptly named “Cornfest,” this festival celebrates the annual harvest and will feature performances by local schools. Rain date will be Sept. 28.
Trumbull Arts Festival
5866 Main St., Trumbull, CT 06611
Sept. 15
This annual art celebration in Fairfield County attracts artists from around the state. Craft vendors will be present throughout the festival, selling homemade items such as accessories, jewelry and pottery.
Milford Oktoberfest
1 Shipyard Lane, Milford, CT 06460
Sept. 20 - 21
Inspired by Oktoberfest in Germany, this beer-centered event in coastal New Haven County will also include dancing and a bratwurst eating contest.
Olde Mistick Village Garlic Festival
27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic CT, 06355
Sept. 21 - 22
This veggie-themed fest will celebrate the popular ingredient through foods, crafts and family fun.
Seymour Pumpkin Festival
62 Spruce St, Seymour, CT, 06483
Sept. 22
This festival in New Haven County aims to create opportunities for the town’s groups and nonprofits by providing them with a space and platform.
Durham Fair
70 Maple Avenue #64, Durham, CT, 06422
Sept. 26 - 29
Billed as Connecticut’s largest agricultural fair, the event in Middlesex County features thrilling attractions such as a demolition derby, carnival rides and animal pulls.
Bristol Mum Festival
70 Memorial Blvd, Bristol, CT 06010
Sept. 27 - 29
A tradition for over 60 years, the Chrysanthemum (Mum) Festival includes a variety of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy, including a large parade.
Barkfest and Brewfest
Masseek St, Hartford, CT 06106
Sept. 28
Hosted by Dog Star Rescue, all proceeds from this festival in Hartford will go to helping shelter dogs. Sample spirits made by local breweries while meeting rescued pups.
Westside Square Falltober
510 Farmington Ave, Hartford, CT, 06105
Sept. 28
Hosted at Hartford’s food truck park, Westside Square, the space promises to have “food, live music, and fun!”
Soundside Music Festival
1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport, CT 06604
Sept. 28 - 29
An increasingly popular concert event, this year’s lineup in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park includes performers Noah Kahan, Goo Goo Dolls and the Foo Fighters.
Harwinton Fair
150 Locust Rd, Harwinton, CT 06791
Oct. 4 - 6
This beloved event in Litchfield County features carnival rides, games and community entertainment that brings visitors for a fun-filled celebration.
Portland Agricultural Fair
Route 17A, Portland, CT 06480
Oct. 4 - 6
Celebrate the best of local agriculture with exhibits, rides and family fun. The fair, located in Middlesex County, also hosts state contests for baking, quilting and photography.
Southington Apple Harvest Festival
75 N Main St, Southington, CT 06489
Oct. 4 - 13 (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays)
Enjoy a sweet and savory array of apple-themed delights and festive activities at this seasonal fest held on the Southington Town Green.
Harvest Fair After Dark Halloween Hunt
1230 Merwins Lane, Fairfield, CT 06824
Oct. 4 - 27 (open on Fridays and Saturdays, plus Sunday, Oct. 27)
Featuring haunted attractions and eerie adventures, experience spooky thrills taking a stroll through a haunted funhouse or hayride.
South Windsor Apple Harvest Festival
75 Brookfield St., South Windsor, CT 06074
Oct. 5
With over 100 vendors, dive into autumn with apple-themed treats and crafts at this event. The event also offers free pony rides, a dunk tank and a chance to try its signature apple pie.
Madison Beach Hotel’s Harvest Fest
94 W Wharf Rd, Madison, CT 06443
Oct. 6
Join Madison Beach Hotel for a day of seasonal festivities and local vendors, all while enjoying views of Long Island Sound.
Milford Pumpkin Festival
Downtown Milford
Oct. 11 - 13
Embrace the fall spirit at the Milford Pumpkin Festival with lively entertainment, a haunted trail, and festive activities for all ages.
Riverton Fair
12 Riverton Rd, Riverton, CT 06065
Oct. 11 - 13
Enjoy classic fair attractions, agricultural displays and community spirit during this fair in northwestern Connecticut. The event also includes a lumberjack contest, animal displays and rides.
Bruce Museum’s 43rd Annual Outdoor Arts Festival
1 Museum Drive, Greenwich, CT 06830
Oct. 12 - 13
Join the Bruce Museum in showcasing top national artists and craftspeople with fine art, engaging children’s activities, live demonstrations and tasty food.
Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival
304 Main St. N, Bethlehem, CT 06751
Oct. 12 -13
This event features cooking demonstrations, a variety of garlic specialty food vendors, and live band performances. The Bethlehem festival also offers entertainment for kids with rides and games.
Putnam Pumpkin Festival
Main Street, Putnam, CT 06260
Oct. 19
Enjoy a festive fall celebration with the Great Pumpkin, themed vendors, live music, kids' activities, and a scenic train ride.
Strong Family Farm Annual Harvest Festival & Craft Fair
274 West St., Vernon, CT 06066
Oct. 20
Experience a day of autumn fun with hayrides, farm activities and seasonal treats. Enjoy farm-themed games, live entertainment and a variety of seasonal treats and crafts, all set in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.
Danbury Halloween on the Green
1 Ives St., Danbury, CT 06810
Oct. 26
Get into the Halloween spirit with spooky decorations and costume contests. Enjoy a costume parade, goodie bags, live music and kid-friendly activities. In case of rain, the event will move to the Patriot Garage, parking level 4.