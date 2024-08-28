© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scenes from a new school year: In Hartford, students are all smiles, high fives

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published August 28, 2024 at 3:15 PM EDT
Members of Calling All Brothers welcome the students of Dr. Martin Luther King School of Social Justice and Breakthrough Magnet School to their first day of school in Hartford on August 17, 2024.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Members of Calling All Brothers welcome the students of Dr. Martin Luther King School of Social Justice and Breakthrough Magnet School to their first day of school in Hartford on August 17, 2024.

Bells are ringing, buses are rolling and students are striding back into schools across Connecticut this week for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

In Hartford, students returned to classes on Monday and Tuesday. Rows of kids donned smiles and lots of back-to-school supplies, while educators prepared for a new year of learning and growth.

Before the first bells rang, Connecticut Public was there to capture the moment.

Pastor AJ Johnson, a members of Calling All Brothers welcomes the students of Dr. Martin Luther King School of Social Justice and Breakthrough Magnet School to their first day of school in Hartford on August 17, 2024.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Pastor AJ Johnson, a members of Calling All Brothers welcomes the students of Dr. Martin Luther King School of Social Justice and Breakthrough Magnet School to their first day of school in Hartford on August 17, 2024.

Here are some things to keep in mind as the school year starts:

The state is recommending cellphone restrictions in schools. As the Connecticut Mirror reports: “The recommendations suggest heavy restrictions on the use of cellphones at the elementary and middle school levels, with more flexibility for high school students.”

There’s an age change for kindergarten classes in Connecticut. As the Connecticut Mirror reports: Connecticut will require that all children enrolling in kindergarten turn 5 years old by Sept. 1. Lawmakers approved the kindergarten age change during the 2023 legislative session. The previous cutoff was Jan. 1 of the following year.

The state now requires school bathrooms to provide menstrual products for students, but some districts say they don’t have the funding for it, WTNH-TV reports.

Here’s a list of immunization requirements for students in Connecticut.

Hartford Superintendent of Schools Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez shows off her dress on the first day of school in Hartford on August 17, 2024. She says it was created by, "the best designers ever," second graders at Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Hartford Superintendent of Schools Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez shows off her dress on the first day of school in Hartford on August 17, 2024. She says it was created by, "the best designers ever," second graders at Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy.
Tags
News Latest News
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content