Hartford artist Tao LaBossiere has died

A painter and sculptor who was a big part of the Hartford art community has died. Tao LaBossiere created several works that became landmarks in the city, including a 5-story tall painting of a turtle swimming underwater.

LaBossier's wife Amy LaBossiere collaborated on his work. She confirmed his death.

"All Tao wanted was to make the world a better place with his art and inspire other people. I think he's done that," Amy LaBossiere said in an email to Connecticut Public.

"That turtle mural I think is his epic work," said Amanda Roy with the Greater Hartford Arts Council. She knew LaBossiere for almost twenty years.

"Tao had this incredible talent of creating underwater scenes ... his bubble work, and the way he could create light and shadow in water, was incredible," Roy said.

At the time of his death, there were plans to extend the turtle mural to cover more of the downtown building it was was painted on. The mural is called The Oneness of Being in Still Waters. It is located at 289 Aslyum St., between the XL Center and Bushnell Park.

Connecticut Public Radio host Chion Wolf was a friend of LaBossiere. She described him as one of the kindest people in Hartford.

"It is an enormous and profound loss for the city of Hartford," Wolf said. "And at the same time what a way to live a life, and to make something more beautiful because you were there."

LaBossiere recently drew attention for a throne he carved out of the trunk of a fallen tree in Bushnell Park. He took part in the creation of a bee-themed mural about change, at the 224 Ecospace in Hartford, and completed several murals at restaurants in the area.

Tao LaBossiere's first name was pronounced "dow."