1 dead, 2 missing after boating accident in Old Saybrook

One person was found dead and two people were missing after a boat they were on hit a jetty Monday night in Old Saybrook, authorities said.

The body of an adult male was recovered. Six people were transported to a local hospital, including the boat operator, who was in critical condition, officials said. There were nine people on the boat.

A search was suspended overnight, but resumed Tuesday morning.

The boat had "significant damage" after it hit a jetty at the mouth of the Connecticut River, according to a statement from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The boat was returning from Block Island, officials said.

Various agencies responded to the boating accident around 9:15 p.m. Monday. A single motorboat was found floating, half-submerged, near the Harbor One Marina in Old Saybrook, state environmental officials said.

Weather conditions Monday night do not appear to be a factor in the accident, said Capt. Keith Williams with Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police.

Aaron Flaum / Hartford Courant Search crews search the water near Harbor One Marina in Old Saybrook on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, after a 31-foot open boat struck part of the breaker Monday night.

Accident near site of 2023 Labor Day crash

The crash happened near where another boat crashed on Labor Day 2023, sending four people to a hospital. Speaking at a briefing Tuesday, Williams of the DEEP police force pushed back at the suggestion that the spot is particularly hazardous.

“The jetties are well marked,” he said.

Williams said crews hoped to recover the damaged boat as well as the remains of the missing boaters Tuesday.

The man who was found dead on board the vessel was not wearing a life jacket, he said.

A dive team was on the scene Monday night, as well as boats, personnel and ambulances from surrounding towns, the North Madison Volunteer Fire Company said on social media. The U.S. Coast Guard was also assisting.

Authorities said they were working to get in touch with any witnesses or video of the accident.

Old Saybrook is about 30 miles east of New Haven.

Connecticut Public's Lori Mack, Eric Aasen, Patrick Skahill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.