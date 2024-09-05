New Haven bike-share program expected to pedal forward with expansion

After a four year hiatus, a bike-sharing program is returning to New Haven. The city has launched a fleet of 100 electric bikes allowing residents and visitors alike to once again enjoy the convenience and benefits of bike-sharing.

The Ride New Haven program is a partnership between the city’s Parking Authority and Drop Mobility , the company that designed the app that allows users to pay for and unlock the bikes.

The program will be operated and maintained by The Devil’s Gear Bike Shop, which also operated the previous program.

John Brehon, the co-owner of the shop and partner in New Haven Bike Share Mechanics, said the program relaunch has been well received in the community.

“Even on our soft launch, they recorded record numbers,” Brehon said. “I think it adds to the quality of life in New Haven. It makes it more attractive to come here.”

In addition to the e-bikes, 100 pedal bikes will roll out in the coming weeks. The combined 200 bikes will offer a sustainable, healthy, affordable mobility option.

And according to Brehon, there are already plans to grow the program.

“We put out like 100 bikes for the first launch,” Brehon said. “But they're planning to have in total 300 bikes with 100 stations. Right now. It's only 30 stations.”

The new e-bikes have a top speed of 15 mph, and you must be at least 16 to rent one.

Special relaunch pricing includes a year-long annual membership for $99 with one hour of free ride time per day. After September, the price is $120.

Ride New Haven e-bikes rent for 25 cents a minute or $20 monthly. Less expensive options are available for those who qualify.

