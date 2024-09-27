Westport boosts affordable housing with 19 new apartments

More than a dozen affordable apartments are now available for residents of downtown Westport.

A newly unveiled apartment complex on Wilton Road, will house 19 families earning at or below 60% of the Area’s Median Income (AMI).

The median household income in Westport is $242,868, according to the Connecticut Data Collaborative .

The development includes the rehabilitation of an unoccupied building and was funded with more than $7.5 million in state Department of Housing funds.

The project was led by Westport nonprofit Homes with Hope, which will select income eligible families for the apartments through a lottery system.

Homes with Hope’s supportive housing program works to end homelessness by providing a way to self-sufficiency. The organization has led to the creation of more than 50 affordable homes and apartments in Norwalk and Westport, including single-family and multifamily homes, and apartment buildings.

Homes with Hope is also part of Fairfield County’s Coordinated Access Network, connecting residents who contact the emergency housing hotline, 211, with housing information and shelter.