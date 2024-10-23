Firefighter dies as crews and choppers continue to battle CT brush fire

A Connecticut firefighter died and two others were injured Tuesday when a vehicle rolled over as they were battling a large brush fire, authorities said.

Robert Sharkevich Sr., a member of the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department and former member of the Hartford Fire Department, died while responding to a brush fire at Lamentation Mountain in Berlin.

Berlin Fire Chief John Massirio said Sharkevich was riding in a utility task vehicle on a trail when it rolled over near the Meriden town line. The cause was under investigation.

The two other firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries and discharged, Massirio said.

Some firefighters were given time off Wednesday so they could have time to ground themselves, Massirio said.

"It's hard to keep a lot of the guys away after something like this," Massirio said. "They want to finish the job. That's what they're there for. And they want to do it to honor those we've lost. But it's important to recognize when there is a separation needed."

Choppers drop water on blaze

Connecticut National Guard helicopters began dropping water on the fire Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont said on social media.

Crews were picking up water from nearby Silver Lake.

"This will likely cause loud noise in the area," Lamont said.

As of Wednesday, the fire had grown to about 125 acres. It is contained, but wind and dry conditions could test that containment.

The fire began Monday and crews have been working around the clock to contain and extinguish it. No evacuations have been ordered. The cause of the blaze is being investigated, officials said.

Firefighters are hoping for heavy rain to douse the fire, but the forecast calls for dry conditions for the coming days.

Flags to half staff following firefighter's death

Meanwhile, Lamont directed flags in Connecticut to half staff following Sharkevich’s death, extending condolences to his family, friends and colleagues and thanking him for his service.

“His selfless dedication to public service and the safety of his community and the surrounding towns is nothing less than heroic,” Lamont said in a statement.

Fire departments across the state were posting their sympathies on social media.

Katie Dykes, head of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, also shared her condolences in a statement.

“Firefighters, police, and emergency responders do heroic work every day, putting themselves in harm’s way to protect the people and the environment of our state. I’m extremely grateful to, and have a tremendous respect for, people like Firefighter Sharkevich, who answer the call to keep us all safe," she said.

Eversource monitoring nearby power lines

Electric utility Eversource says it has dispatched crews and is conducting aerial surveys to monitor the fire's impact on electric transmission lines and equipment in the area near the fire.

As of midday Wednesday, no electrical issues or power outages had been reported, according to the utility.

Eversource is conducting "ongoing aerial surveys on three of its high-voltage power lines, located approximately a mile and a half from where it is believed the fire originated," the company said in a statement.

"This large brush fire is in close proximity to our transmission lines, which are the backbone of the regional electric grid, and with winds expected to pick up, we’re not taking any chances,” said Eversource's Steve Sullivan, in a statement.

The utility says it has plans in place to redirect power to other lines, if needed.

Connecticut Public's Matt Dwyer, Patrick Skahill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.