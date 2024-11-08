© 2024 Connecticut Public

Iranian dissident target of assassination plot at Fairfield University

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published November 8, 2024 at 6:10 PM EST
FILE: Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York.
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
FILE: Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad answers questions during an interview with The Associated Press, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York.

Iranian dissident and journalist Masih Alinejad revealed on Friday she was the intended target of an assassination plot by Iran’s government, planned while she was to be speaking at a Connecticut college.

Alinejad, who spoke on video while at an event in Berlin, Germany, said the FBI appeared at her home in New York where she was warned not to attend Fairfield University earlier in February due to an imminent threat.

“The killers were planning to go at Fairfield University waiting for me and I don’t know what was in their mind, but I remember what happened to Salman Rushdie,” Alinejad said.

The Justice Department released a complaint showing several defendants are also accused of attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump in addition to Alinejad, a noted critic of Iran’s government.

One of the defendants took pictures of Fairfield University in an attempt at surveilling the location before Alinejad was set to make her appearance.

Fairfield University did not immediately comment on the investigation.
Eddy Martinez
