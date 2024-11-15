© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hartford residents displaced by August apartment fire told to find new homes

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:05 PM EST
FILE: During a September press conference, nearly 40 days after a fire displaced the residents of the Concord Hills Apartments, Destiny McKnight spoke of the pressures she and her fellow residents were experiencing as a result of the city's poor response.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: During a September press conference, nearly 40 days after a fire displaced the residents of the Concord Hills Apartments, Destiny McKnight spoke of the pressures she and her fellow residents were experiencing as a result of poor responses by the landlord, Greyhill Group, and Hartford.

Destiny McKnight and her 5-year-old son, who has autism, moved into her Harttford apartment last fall.

But, McKnight hasn’t been able to live in her apartment since August, when her unit, along with 49 others, were damaged in an apartment fire.

Now, residents of the damaged units in Concord Hills apartment complex, on Sherbrooke Avenue in Hartford, are being told by the city to find new housing.

Displaced residents were informed, come December, the city will no longer be paying for temporary hotel housing.

“I feel written off. Like you're not gonna write me off and tell me to wash my hands with everything when you haven't given me anything to go off of,” McKnight said.

Initially, the displaced residents were housed in nearby hotels, without access to kitchenettes. After calling on the city to find proper shelter in September, the residents were moved to hotels with kitchen access.

With a Dec. 10 deadline looming, residents are struggling to find new apartments, and to access their belongings.

“There's no communication. There's nothing clear. There's nothing concise,” McKnight said. “My game plan is to pretty much get my stuff out of there, because it's molding, and put it into storage while I pretty much wait for what's going to happen next.”

McKnight said she’s contacted the governor’s office and Connecticut’s U.S. senators for support.

City offers few alternatives

Marisol Navarro stands in what used to be her bedroom at Concord Hills Apartments. She along with 49 other apartments were displaced after a fire in the building on August 10, 2024. Their apartments were then burglarized, without signs of forced entry. November 4, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
Marisol Navarro stands in what used to be her bedroom at Concord Hills Apartments. She along with 49 other apartments were displaced after a fire in the building on August 10, 2024. Their apartments were then burglarized, without signs of forced entry. November 4, 2024.

While the city offered help with moving and provided a list of nearby, available apartments, McKnight has yet to find one that fits her criteria or would accept an application based on her existing credit score.

Several of the apartments at Concord Hills were burglarized. Residents say some of their property was damaged and stolen, by a thief with key access to the building, according to Connecticut Tenants Union Vice President Luke Melonakos-Harrison.

No residents have been able to take advantage of the relocation services, with movers, since the company chosen by the city won’t enter the damaged apartment building in its current condition, as a construction site without electricity, Melonakos-Harrison said.

The tenants union members are advocating for an extension of the hotel period, while the city waits for the New York-based landlord, Greyhill Group, to complete renovations.

“It’s not fair to let the next three weeks pass with the same ambiguous status of needing to get out of hotels,” Melonakos-Harrison said.

Concord Hills landlords face backlash

A violation order was submitted to Greyhill Group, for failing to make the repairs, and a lien was placed on the property by the city. Come Nov. 18, if Greyhill doesn’t reach an agreement with the city, Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam will be able to step in, hiring chosen contractors to complete the necessary work.

"We are going to hold these landlords accountable and also demand that they continue to make the repairs to their property that they legally need to make,” Arulampalam said.

Arulampalam said the city set the December relocation deadline, recommending the residents begin finding other housing, as he doesn’t trust Greyhill’s proposed timeline for repairs.

“It was never our intent to have residents staying in hotels indefinitely. That'll be four months since the relocation first started, and we have a number of options available to all of these tenants,” Arulampalam said.

About a quarter of the displaced residents have since chosen to move on, finding new homes. Arulampalam said there should be several Concord Hills apartments available soon, but with Greyhill’s slow response with repairs, tenants should wash their hands of the building.

“Greyhill group has clearly misled us several times, has been dragging their feet, and we're not sure that any of the timelines they’re giving us are real,” Arulampalam said. “We don't want to rely on Greyhill Group for these residents’ livelihoods. We're encouraging them to create individual plans in order to ensure permanent housing.”

Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.