Inspector General finds officer was justified in 2023 West Hartford fatal shooting

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General on Thursday released a report finding a West Hartford officer who shot and killed a man in 2023 was justified in his actions.

On Aug. 8, 2023, West Hartford Police Department Officer Andrew Teeter opened fire on Mike Alexander-Garcia as Alexander-Garcia allegedly attempted to flee in a stolen car, in which Teeter and a K-9 officer were also occupants.

“Based on the facts developed during the investigation, I have determined that Officer Teeter used deadly force to defend himself and others from what he reasonably believed to be a threat of serious injury or death,” wrote Inspector General Robert Devlin. “Accordingly, I find that such use of force to be objectively reasonable and justified.”

Police allege Alexander-Garcia had been driving a stolen vehicle when they initially attempted to stop him, but Alexander-Garcia attempted to flee, striking other vehicles. After unsuccessfully attempting to carjack two motorists, police claim, Alexander-Garcia fled to an auto shop, where he entered an SUV.

Teeter said in an incident statement that he then placed his police K-9 into the vehicle to attempt to stop Alexander-Garcia before entering the vehicle himself, after which Teeter said Alexander-Garcia put the vehicle in gear and began driving.

“Based on the totality of circumstances, and after numerous warnings, I then drew my department issued service weapon and discharged several shots at the subject,” Teeter wrote.

Attorney Ken Krayeske is representing Jacqueline Garcia, Alexander-Garcia’s mother, in an ongoing wrongful death suit against Teeter, the town of West Hartford and the West Hartford Police Department.

“We are deeply disappointed by the Office of the Inspector General's report and findings,” Krayeske said Thursday. “Mike was a son and a brother, and his death was completely unnecessary. Officer Teeter could have made different decisions that day and Mike would still be alive.”

“This was overaggressive police work that led to tragic results,” Krayeske said. “This was a property crime. We don’t kill people over stolen cars.”

Attorney Jeffrey Ment, representing Teeter in the civil case, said his client is “saddened by the loss of life and extends his sympathy to the Alexander-Garcia family.”

“But, without a doubt, he is pleased with the thorough investigation that found the shooting justified,” Ment said.

The town of West Hartford and the West Hartford Police Department did not return a request for comment Thursday.