© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inspector General finds officer was justified in 2023 West Hartford fatal shooting

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published December 19, 2024 at 3:53 PM EST
FILE: State police officers investigate the scene where a West Hartford police officer shot and killed Mike Alexander-Garcia, August 08, 2023. The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released a report on Dec. 19th 2024 finding the West Hartford officer Andrew Teeter was justified in his actions.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: State police officers investigate the scene where a West Hartford police officer shot and killed Mike Alexander-Garcia, August 08, 2023.
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released a report on Dec. 19th 2024 finding the West Hartford officer Andrew Teeter was justified in his actions.

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General on Thursday released a report finding a West Hartford officer who shot and killed a man in 2023 was justified in his actions.

On Aug. 8, 2023, West Hartford Police Department Officer Andrew Teeter opened fire on Mike Alexander-Garcia as Alexander-Garcia allegedly attempted to flee in a stolen car, in which Teeter and a K-9 officer were also occupants.

“Based on the facts developed during the investigation, I have determined that Officer Teeter used deadly force to defend himself and others from what he reasonably believed to be a threat of serious injury or death,” wrote Inspector General Robert Devlin. “Accordingly, I find that such use of force to be objectively reasonable and justified.”

Police allege Alexander-Garcia had been driving a stolen vehicle when they initially attempted to stop him, but Alexander-Garcia attempted to flee, striking other vehicles. After unsuccessfully attempting to carjack two motorists, police claim, Alexander-Garcia fled to an auto shop, where he entered an SUV.

Teeter said in an incident statement that he then placed his police K-9 into the vehicle to attempt to stop Alexander-Garcia before entering the vehicle himself, after which Teeter said Alexander-Garcia put the vehicle in gear and began driving.

“Based on the totality of circumstances, and after numerous warnings, I then drew my department issued service weapon and discharged several shots at the subject,” Teeter wrote.

Attorney Ken Krayeske is representing Jacqueline Garcia, Alexander-Garcia’s mother, in an ongoing wrongful death suit against Teeter, the town of West Hartford and the West Hartford Police Department.

“We are deeply disappointed by the Office of the Inspector General's report and findings,” Krayeske said Thursday. “Mike was a son and a brother, and his death was completely unnecessary. Officer Teeter could have made different decisions that day and Mike would still be alive.”

“This was overaggressive police work that led to tragic results,” Krayeske said. “This was a property crime. We don’t kill people over stolen cars.”

Attorney Jeffrey Ment, representing Teeter in the civil case, said his client is “saddened by the loss of life and extends his sympathy to the Alexander-Garcia family.”

“But, without a doubt, he is pleased with the thorough investigation that found the shooting justified,” Ment said.

The town of West Hartford and the West Hartford Police Department did not return a request for comment Thursday.
Tags
News Latest News
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.