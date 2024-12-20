© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Like a Hallmark movie': CT Public hits the Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published December 20, 2024 at 10:46 AM EST
It's not a coincidence if the Robbins House in Wethersfield, Connecticut looks like something out of a Hallmark movie. The Robbins House was the filming location for 2018’s “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane" and is on the new Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail.
Chris Polansky
/
Connecticut Public
It's not a coincidence if the Robbins House in Wethersfield, Connecticut looks like something out of a Hallmark movie. The Robbins House was the filming location for 2018’s “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane" and is on the new Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail.

This time of year, the Silas W. Robbins House is all done up for Christmas. The 1873 Second Empire Victorian in Wethersfield is covered with tinsel, wreaths, ornaments – there are even life-size nutcrackers. It’s a picture-perfect Christmas scene, like something out of a Hallmark movie.

In fact, it feels like a particular Hallmark Channel Christmas movie. The Robbins House was the filming location for 2018’s “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane.” 

That’s how the house ended up on the new Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail. It’s a tourism push by the state, a self-guided tour of taverns and town squares and more, where nearly two dozen Christmas pictures have been filmed over the last decade.

“People love Christmas movies – I love Christmas movies,” said Ellen Woolf, brand director for the state of Connecticut and the mastermind behind the trail.

“You can just pick a movie and watch it with a steaming cup of hot cocoa, à la Hallmark style, and then step into the shoes of your favorite actors and relive those special scenes from the movies, right here in Connecticut,” Woolf said.

Mapping holiday movie magic

There are plenty of options if you want to take Woolf’s suggestion. There’s Lifetime’s “A Very Merry Toy Store” from 2017 – you can visit Amato’s Toy and Hobby in Middletown to feel like you’re in the film. Or Universal’s 2019 picture “My Adventures With Santa” – you can pick up a tree at Kogut’s Hemlock Hill Tree Farm in Meriden, where the family in that movie gets their tree. And if you love Hallmark’s 2023 movie “Mystic Christmas,” head on down to – you guessed it – the charming seaport village of Mystic.

Woolf says the trail is a way to celebrate a holiday film industry that’s brought millions of dollars to Connecticut’s economy, as well as a way to build the state’s brand.

“With this trail and things like it, people are talking about us now, talking about Connecticut in a whole new light,” Woolf says. “With excitement, with interest, and with fun.”

A scene filmed in Wethersfield for 2018's Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane.
Tilly Blair
/
Crown Media
A scene filmed in Wethersfield for 2018's Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane.

Of course, the trail is also meant to boost business. Ivana Marrero, head of the Wethersfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the town’s tree-lighting event dressed as the Grinch.

She said people are coming to Wethersfield – and spending money – because of the trail.

“They want to see the businesses, so that when they’re watching, they can say, ‘Oh my God, I remember that business in that movie,’” Marrero says. “It makes them feel special. It’s like going to Hollywood, California, but instead you’re going to Wethersfield, Connecticut.”

Sharing Connecticut traditions

At the Robbins House, Olga Cherkasova described Christmas in Wethersfield as “something out of a storybook.” She owns the house and runs it as a bed and breakfast.

Cherkasova said being on the movie trail is good for business, but for her it’s about more than that.

“It’s for the community to be part of something bigger,” Cherkasova says. “Something bigger about preserving history, bringing more people to Connecticut because there is a lot to see. It’s more than commerce. It’s more than business. It’s a feeling that Old Wethersfield brings. It’s tradition.”

Cherkasova said guests have booked stays around Christmastime because of the trail. She says the property – and Wethersfield – are perfect around the holidays.

“It’s really quiet here. It’s different,” she tells this reporter. “We have a lot of guests from the city, from New Jersey. They are running away from their, you know, everyday routine, from the noises that brings, that life.” Sound like a Hallmark movie? Cherkasova laughs and nods.

“It’s an escape,” she said.

Jessy Schram and Chandler Massey in Mystic Christmas.
Robert Clark
/
Hallmark Media
Jessy Schram and Chandler Massey in Mystic Christmas.
Tags
News Latest News
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.