InterCommunity Health expands to serve more people in Hartford's North End

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kaily Martinez
Published March 4, 2025 at 2:46 PM EST
Senator Richard Blumenthal gives a thumbs up to Tom Walbridge,Chief Financial Officer (left) with Tyler V.R. Booth, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Kim Beauregard, President & CEO of InterCommunity Health Care on his arrival for a press conference at the newly expanded primary and behavioral health care facilities in Hartford, Connecticut March 3rd, 2025.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
InterCommunity Health celebrated the expansion of its primary and behavioral health care facilities Monday. The expansion, which includes a new center on Coventry Street in Hartford, was made possible through a $1.8 million federal grant.

The funding allows InterCommunity Health to serve an additional 2,000 city residents, according to Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam.

Arulampalam expressed his gratitude for U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy who helped secure the grant.

“It is so great to have a champion up in D.C. fighting for us in these tough times, in times where all of us worry about the future of health care,” Arulampalam said.

Blumenthal and Murphy advocated at the federal level about reducing health disparities in communities by expanding health services.

Blumenthal, who attended the ribbon cutting on behalf of himself and Murphy, said the pair of Democrats worked together as a team to “demand” the federal government “face its responsibilities” regarding individual rights to health care.

“If you don't have your health, you have nothing,” Blumenthal said. “That's especially true of kids in their formative years, going to school, having to learn, really forming the kinds of essential skills and aptitudes and abilities that will benefit them for the rest of their lives.”

Kimberly Beauregard, president and CEO of InterCommunity Health, also expressed gratitude for the grant.

“It’s been about a year and a half in process, but without that financial we could never have done it. It’s been our agenda for a long, long time to get this where it is today,” Beauregard said.

The facility provides patients with a number of services including primary and behavioral health care and help for addiction recovery.

However, InterCommunity Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chad McDonald, said the organization offers unique services compared to other facilities.

Dr. Chad McDonald Chief Medical Officer InterCommunity Health Care speaks during a press conference at newly expanded primary and behavioral health care facilities in Hartford, Connecticut March 3rd, 2025.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
“Another element that's unique is the amount of community support services that we offer to people that are struggling. You know, it takes more than just coming to a doctor's office or a therapist appointment to have good health care,” McDonald said.

McDonald cited their addiction recovery program as an example. After patients complete their inpatient program, they can go into sober housing and transition to outpatient care.

The organization also has 12 school-based health centers, McDonald said.

According to InterCommunity Health’s website, the school-based health centers help alleviate challenges for families by offering “immediate access to health care during the school day,” if the child is sick, needs a physical or has other needs. Center providers will also work closely with school nurses and the child’s pediatrician.

InterCommunity Health’s Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tyler Booth said they’re not quite done transforming their campus.

Currently, they are working with the city to ensure the building is visible to the public. Booth said if they receive additional funding, they would like to connect a sidewalk from the building to the bus stop to make their services more accessible to people in the community.

“The quality of care here is second to none. And if we both believe that the quality isn't good enough for our own family, it's not good enough for anyone's family,” Booth said.
Kaily Martinez
Kaily Martinez is a 2025 Larry Lunden News Intern at Connecticut Public.


She graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and a Minor in Human Development and Family Studies.



During her time as an undergraduate student, Kaily wrote for the Life section of The Daily Campus, UConn’s student newspaper. She covered everything from campus events to movie reviews. Her work has also been published through the Connecticut Student Journalism Collaborative.



Kaily is now searching for her beat and is ready to pursue her next venture in journalism.

