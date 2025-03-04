Lamont pushes to cut occupational licensing fees for essential workers

Gov. Ned Lamont says it’s time to show Connecticut’s essential workers more respect.

Lamont made the remarks Monday while speaking to a group of workers in Hamden, where he addressed his proposal to eliminate fees associated with obtaining and renewing occupational licenses in Connecticut.

State lawmakers joined Lamont in support of the proposal, highlighting the value of trade workers and the need to keep them working in Connecticut.

“We’re doing more building in this state [than] ever before in our history,” Lamont said. “And I want to make it easier for more people to be in the trade, more people to take on these essential jobs, less cost to do it, less speed bumps on the way.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz explained the process and requirements for obtaining an occupational license would remain the same under this proposal. However, removing the extra chunk of money will allow more college graduates, for example, to join the workforce.

The proposal is awaiting approval from the General Assembly.

Sarah Adams graduated from Quinnipiac’s Physician Assistant (PA) program in 2007, and has worked as a PA in Hamden ever since.

Adams’ job as a PA requires at least three licenses, which combined cost her nearly $500.

While some employers may reimburse practitioners for the fees, Adams said that these employment barriers are a deterrent for recent graduates choosing where to practice.

“For someone who’s established in their career, yes, it’s still a burden, but for our new [graduates] specifically we are trying to give them incentive to stay here,” she said. “It’s a big barrier for consideration for them to, sort of, maintain practice here in Connecticut."

The 2007 graduate recalled the stress of her own experience when choosing to stay in Connecticut. On top of her school loans, finding a place to live and beginning her practice opportunities, the additional burden of practice fees were daunting.

“It was a really big thing to think about,” Adams said.

Marie Polis spoke on behalf of Connecticut Dental Hygienists Association. Their license costs $105 annually; while this amount may not be a burden for some, Polis acknowledges it may be for recent graduates who spend $2,000 on board exams as well as regular tuition fees.

“That extra $100 is just one more thing they have to work with,” Polis said.

The added incentive to stay in Connecticut is something that Polis also agrees will come from eliminating licensing fees. She believes it will make Connecticut graduates feel valued.

Other impacted professions under this proposal include plumbers, electricians, nurses, therapists and teachers, among many others. Licensing fees for these professions can range from about $50 to $375 per year.

Bysiewicz said Lamont’s proposal will help over 180,000 workers experiencing this financial barrier.

“This will remove testing fees at a time when every dollar counts,” Bysiewicz said. “It’s a win-win for employers, for workers and our families. And we are so delighted to be joined by all of our partners in this important effort.”