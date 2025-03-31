© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT's HUD field office on the chopping block amid federal cuts

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 31, 2025 at 2:51 PM EDT
Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaking at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut March 28, 2025 on proposed cuts to federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs, including a proposed plan to eliminate CT's HUD field office.
Abby Brone
/
Connecticut Public
Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaking at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut March 28, 2025, on proposed cuts to federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs, including the proposed elimination of CT's HUD field office.

In Connecticut, more than 161,000 people are facing housing insecurity, as the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) threatens to cut half of all employees and scale back funding for critical housing programs.

Connecticut’s HUD field office is on a list of offices being considered for closure. However, the department has not confirmed whether it will close.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he contacted the federal office four times regarding the status of Connecticut’s HUD office and what programs may be cut, without response.

“They may not know at this point, because when I say dumb is the word to describe what they're doing, it is careless, reckless, inept,” Blumenthal said of the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) planned cuts. “They fire people first and plan if they're going to plan at all.”

HUD is in charge of the Section 8 housing voucher program. It is also responsible for administering funding for new affordable housing construction.

One half of HUD employees, and two-thirds of the nation’s HUD field offices may be cut, Blumenthal said. Additionally, $260 million in already appropriated funding was canceled.

“Incredibly inexplicably, inexcusably, the federal government is backing away from an obligation that it has to provide for housing in states like Connecticut and across the country,” Blumenthal said.

Homelessness has increased in Connecticut by about 30% since 2021. More than 60% of Connecticut residents receiving federal rental assistance are disabled, elderly or children, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

HUD is also a critical source of funding for homeless services, including the state’s various Coordinated Access Networks, that connect unhoused people to shelter and housing options.

CT Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Sarah Fox speaking on proposed cuts to federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs, including eliminating CT's HUD field office at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut March 28th 2025.
Abby Brone
/
Connecticut Public
CT Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Sarah Fox speaking on proposed cuts to federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs, including eliminating CT's HUD field office at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut March 28th 2025.

Potential HUD cuts would not only impact housing vouchers, but the employees working to keep people housed, Sarah Fox, Executive Director of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness said.

“That means the people doing work on homelessness that provide our vital services are losing their critical positions for HUD Connecticut,” Fox said. “We have worked so closely with HUD at the state level. They have helped us to build an effective system. They have been partners in every single piece of the work that we have done. We have relied on their expertise. Their support has been fundamental.”

With the uncertainty surrounding HUD funding and what programs may be affected, housing advocates and politicians are grappling with the potential for a state without federal housing aid.

Brittany Ignace works with many low income renters and Section 8 recipients, who are already feeling the stress of impending HUD changes.

“We do think it's too early to tell,” Ignace said. “What we expect is that a lot of people are going to lose the public housing or vouchers, and that's going to be available for so many less people than it currently is.”
Tags
News Latest NewsNew England News Collaborative
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.