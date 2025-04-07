CT liberals united on combating Trump, but issues remain

Sen. Chris Murphy patiently listens at a town hall at West Hill High School in Stamford, in late March, as New Canaan resident Erin Shaw asks him about President Donald Trump, who’s executive orders and policies have continually faced legal challenges over their constitutionality.

“What I want to know is when he defies the Supreme Court because he will, what do we do then?,” Shaw said.

What do we do? It’s a question most Democrats in the audience had that night. Some Connecticut Democrats,angry, frustrated and frightened after the 2024 presidential election, are less concerned about lofty ideals about unity or coming together.

But state party officials such as Roberto Alves, chair of the Connecticut Democratic Party, who is also mayor of Danbury, are hosting listening sessions across the state to gauge voter feedback.

Murphy said his Democratic Senate colleagues are internally debating over escalating opposition to the president.

Murphy said discussions on whether Democrats in Congress should escalate opposition to Trump are still in the works. So far, it seems like mass protests are one of the few avenues available to them.

“There is no answer to what happens in that case, but we have plenty of examples from other civilizations and nations where that has happened, and it has been solved by mass public mobilization,” Murphy said.

Other groups such as the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), aren’t confident in the Democratic Party’s capability or will in taking direct action such as demonstrations.

The group isn’t a political party, but a socialist political organization. The Connecticut chapter has worked with state Democrats on some issues such as tenant organizing, but they’ve also had sometimes, bitter disagreements, most recently, over the war in Gaza.

Katy Slininger, a member of the Quiet Corner branch of the state DSA, representing the northeast section of the state, says liberal calls to action are insincere, calling it a sick joke.

Slininger says grassroots organizing focusing on achievable gains are an alternative, unfavorably comparing Murphy’s speaking appearances to other examples.

“Resistance has become a hollow word to me and to organizers, because the only real struggle that has taken place has been led by working people,” Slininger said. “It's the UAW fighting repression at Columbia, and it's AFSCME here in Putnam and Killingly fighting for the rights of custodians. That's real resistance, and resistance requires material wins, not rhetoric.”

As for Republicans, the state Republican Party Chair Ben Proto, doesn’t see the big deal.

“I think people are out protesting something they truly don't understand what it is they're protesting, but they're just been told to protest because they don't like Donald Trump,” Proto said.

Proto dismissed Democratic concerns over the risks to the rule of law, saying the court system is independently ruling on challenges to Trump’s executive orders and policies.

Proto attacked Murphy and State Attorney General William Tong by name and said both officials are using liberal anxieties as a springboard for higher office.

Alves in a roundabout way, agrees with the DSA that grassroots organizing works. As for a plan, Alves said they first need to listen to people, and he says he’s hosting town halls, listening to residents, many of which are still loyal to the party.

“People are looking for us to get unified,” Alves said. “They're looking for us to put up a fight. But what they want to see is us get to work.”

Meriden Democrats and liberals regularly meet up at a local bar for a monthly event called Drinking Liberally, part of a national organization called Living Liberally.

Diadette Hernandez, co-organizer of the group, said she’s seen more people show up since the elections. Herandez said many people want to find community with others, not sure of what to do.

“I think everyone that comes in through that door, they're like… ‘I really needed to come to this,” Hernandez said. “I really needed this accommodation. I needed to talk about what I'm feeling.”

She mingled with other attendees, one of which was Sarah Bromley. Liberals, Bromley said, need to reach out to younger people where they are, referencing social media such as Tik Tok. Organizing locally, she said, is one of the best ways for residents to advocate for themselves, in addition to voting.

But she isn’t sure if traditional avenues of political expression are enough.

“I'm just not sure if things like writing postcards and doing things that feel comfortable are gonna move the dial enough,” Bromley said.

