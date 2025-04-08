East Windsor sewage break fixed as officials investigate a cause

A sewage spill into the Connecticut River has been temporarily fixed.

Pumps are now pulling the sewage into a system to go around the broken pipe in East Windsor.

The leak, located south of 249 South Water Street on the banks of the Connecticut River, flowed for about a day before it was stopped late Friday night.

About 300,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Connecticut River, according to Kevin Shlatz, superintendent of East Windsor's Water Pollution Control Authority.

It's not immediately clear what caused the spill. Shlatz said it might not have been a failure of the roughly 45-year-old pipe. The cause is under investigation by a private engineering firm.

Town officials are working with a contractor to make a permanent fix, Shlatz said.

The sewage in the river has been "significantly diluted" by recent rainfall, as well as river movement, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said on Tuesday.

Following the break, state officials had warned people to avoid fishing or boating in the Connecticut River between East Windsor and Hartford.

On Tuesday afternoon, DEEP said there was no longer an elevated public safety risk associated with the discharge. Flows in the river have "returned to normal seasonal conditions," the agency said.