© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT invests $7.5 million more for waste diversion amid trash crisis

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published April 18, 2025 at 4:38 PM EDT
Green bags full of food scraps sit next to orange bags full of trash after being dropped off at HQ Dumpsters and Recycling in Southington. The load of waste materials is a part of a pilot municipal food waste recycling program in the town of Meriden, where about 1,000 households are now separating their old food from their trash to be transferred to an anaerobic digester and turned into electrical power and compost.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Green bags full of food scraps sit next to orange bags full of trash after being dropped off at HQ Dumpsters and Recycling in Southington, 2022. The load of waste materials is a part of a pilot municipal food waste recycling program in the town of Meriden, where about 1,000 households are now separating their old food from their trash to be transferred to an anaerobic digester and turned into electrical power and compost.

In Connecticut and beyond, rotting food is an issue. In landfills it generates methane, a potent greenhouse gas that traps more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

Reducing food waste is a small piece of a large puzzle: slowing down climate change. It's also part of how Connecticut is approaching a looming waste crisis.

This week, Gov. Ned Lamont and officials at the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced more funding to take food out of the waste stream. The state will provide $7.5 million more for municipalities to implement waste diversion programs.

“With local options for solid waste disposal shrinking and the cost to dispose of waste out of state rising, this grant opportunity gives municipalities more control of their disposal costs and more creative options that are also good for the environment,” Lamont said in a statement.

The bond money was authorized last session to help with infrastructure projects, such as building compost facilities and upgrading transfer stations.

The state's trash issue became more pronounced when MIRA, a major waste-to-energy facility in Hartford, closed, reducing options to handle thousands of tons of garbage. Right now, 40% of Connecticut's waste is shipped hundreds of miles away to Pennsylvania and Ohio.

State officials say that's not sustainable. Jennifer Perry, chief of DEEP's materials management and compliance assurance bureau, said the state is likely to see additional loss of landfill capacity within the next 10 years.

Food scraps from the landfills make up about 22% of Connecticut’s residential garbage, according to recent state estimates.

About 2.5 million pounds of food scraps were diverted out of the waste stream through an initial round of waste diversion pilot programs.

Those 2022 grant recipients included curbside collection programs for food waste, and others allowing residents to drop off food waste at transfer stations. Madison, Kent, Bethel, Guilford, Woodbury and Middletown ended up making their programs permanent.

“This is one way to allow our residents and our municipalities to have a direct impact and to be able to reduce their impacts on the environment,” Perry said.

Looking forward

The latest investment comes on the heels of the state last month announcing the next recipients of $15 million in grants for a separate waste management program. It will allow municipalities and regional entities to develop small and medium size waste management infrastructure.

Of the 20 applications submitted, eight were selected, including two regional entities. Among the recipients is Coventry, which will receive $202,896 to develop a food waste diversion program.

“Our plans for food composting will save money with reduced transport costs and lower dumping fees,” Coventry Town Manager Jim Drumm said. “Environmentally, it will reduce the use of landfill space, and it will produce a quality compost product that we can provide to our residents for use in their yards and gardens.”

Stratford, Mansfield, Manchester and Greenwich also received state funds for their projects.

Larger municipalities, including New Haven, will also benefit. Mayor Justin Elicker said they plan to use over $3 million from the program to build a modern food scrap diversion sorting facility, which he says will help with the launch of residential curbside composting city-wide.

According to Project Drawdown, a science nonprofit which looks at accelerating climate solutions, food waste accounts for 8% of the world’s greenhouse emissions.

A proposed bill in Connecticut would require places like conference centers and supermarkets to have a policy for donating excess food.

Emma Cimino, deputy commissioner of DEEP’s Environmental Quality Branch, said it's important to take a comprehensive approach because the trash problem isn't going away.

“The first preference for tackling the waste crisis is to reduce the amount of waste in the first place,” Cimino said.
Tags
News Latest NewsClimate Change
Michayla Savitt
As Connecticut Public's state government reporter, Michayla focuses on how policy decisions directly impact the state’s communities and livelihoods. She has been with Connecticut Public since February 2022, and before that was a producer and host for audio news outlets around New York state. When not on deadline, Michayla is probably outside with her rescue dog, Elphie. Thoughts? Jokes? Tips? Email msavitt@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.