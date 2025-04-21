UConn workshop aims to give Latinas the tools, confidence to make political change

The UConn School of Social Work Puerto Rican/Latine Studies Project is hosting the Connecticut Latina Campaign School, a full day bilingual workshop designed to provide Latinas the resources they need to build political confidence.

Professor Lisa Werkmeister Rozas is the director of the Puerto Rican/Latine Studies Project. She would like to see more Latina representation in all forms of government in Connecticut.

In speaking with Latinas at a Puerto Ricans in Connecticut Summit at UConn, Werkmeister Rozas said she learned that women were excited about an event like this.

“There was a lot of enthusiasm,” she said. “A lot of encouragement in terms of this is needed.”

The event is open to any Latina in Connecticut with an interest in making a difference in the lives of Latinos across the state.

“There's a saying that says women need to be asked at least seven times before they actually end up running for a particular seat,” Werkmeister Rozas said. “We want to make sure that this particular [event] counts for, maybe, at least four or five of those times.”

Latinas needed in office

Werkmeister Rozas said she’d like to see Latinas address disparities in areas like wages, where Latinas must work until Oct. 8 to earn what men earned in the previous year, and poverty, in which Puerto Ricans have the highest poverty rates in Connecticut, particularly among women.

“The only way that some of those things can really be changed is by looking at policy and understanding how we can really minimize those disparities that exist between Latinas and other folks in the population of the state,” Werkmeister Rozas said.

Among the 11 lawmakers the state lists on its website for the Latino and Puerto Rican Sub Commission, only two are Latina women.

Having more Latina women in office could offer more opportunities to share lived experiences of Latinas, and could provide more perspective on issues that face Latina women and the Latino community as a whole, according to Werkmeister Rozas.

“I think that being able to identify with particular issues that are a part of your everyday life is a great motivator and a great place, a data point, in terms of being able to understand what's happening,” Werkmeister Rozas said. “What are the social forces that are present in terms of creating the situation that is at hand?”

She said there’s also an idea in Hispanic culture that Latinas are the backbone of family and community. That intrinsic trait is another contributing factor as to why Werkmeister Rozas believes there needs to be more Latina women in office.

“[That] ability to kind of join people together and work towards a common goal, I think, is really important and definitely can be seen throughout the community in informal ways,” she said. “I think we're trying to raise that into formal ways that can really impact policy and legislation.”

‘You can do this. Here are the tools’

The all-day event will feature a series of speakers that are currently participating in the political system, including state representatives and city council members. It is a bilingual event, so all presentations will be said in English and Spanish.

Speakers will be covering conceptual topics, such as why Latinas belong in politics and what it means to be a leader. Speakers will also discuss what kinds of positions are available as options.

Latinas can find a position that best suits their current lifestyle, Werkmeister Rozas said, once they ask themselves necessary questions about what issues are important to them.

“What are the top things that when you look around or what you've experienced, what things do you think need to be changed?” she said.

She said Latinas can go for elected positions themselves, or they can find a place with an appointed position or on a commission. They can even work on a campaign for someone else to help another Latina get into office, she said.

Attendees can expect to leave the event with a plan and timeline, Werkmeister Rozas said, so they have actionable steps they can take to achieve their political goals.

In offering these tools and resources, Werkmeister Rozas said she wants to dispel the idea that Latinas do not have the means to become involved in policy.

“We're really trying to demystify this [idea] where people often think I don't have what it takes. I don't either have the right education or I don't have enough money to run,” she said. “If you have a desire, then you belong. You belong in politics.”

The goal is to build political confidence in Latinas.

“You're already probably doing this in some capacity in your community,” she said. “So let's use what you already know and what you have to make a larger impact.”

Werkmeister Rozas said she wants everyone to leave the event knowing, “You can do this. You can totally do this.”

Learn more

Living Like a Candidate: Connecticut Latina Campaign School takes place Saturday, April 26 at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You must register to attend.