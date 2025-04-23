New Haven nonprofits team up to keep 'vital' food pantry open

Two New Haven nonprofit organizations are collaborating to ensure a Fair Haven food pantry stays open, operating – and expanding.

The Hamilton Street food pantry has been operated by Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, or IRIS, since 2022 and serves up to 650 families each week, the nonprofit says.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, federal funding cuts have led IRIS to close its main New Haven office and lay off more than half of its staff.

But thanks to a partnership with Community Soup Kitchen, or CSK, the pantry will continue to serve clients.

“I’m proud to say that because federal funding is cut, it does not stop our care for the people that we serve, and this partnership is a demonstration of that commitment,” said Maggie Mitchell Salem, IRIS executive director, at a Wednesday press conference announcing the collaboration.

Under the arrangement, CSK has assumed the lease on the warehouse space on Hamilton Street. The organization plans to bolster its offerings. Instead of just a once-weekly food distribution, CSK says it will begin to offer take-out hot meal service four days a week, clothing assistance, and distribution of personal hygiene items and “basic home necessities.”

CSK Executive Director Winston Sutherland said the initiative, despite recent federal funding challenges faced by food security groups, is financially possible due to the “incredible generosity of New Haven’s residents and businesses. Our ability to expand services depends entirely on community support.”

“Today’s announcement is about more than just sustaining a food pantry,” said CSK Board Chair Gregory DePetris. “It’s about honoring the trust of the 650 families who rely on the pantry each week.”

Johanna Snyder, food pantry coordinator at IRIS, said times have been challenging, but the partnership will ensure continued access to food assistance for the one in eight Connecticut residents experiencing food insecurity.

“We are breaking records that we would prefer not to break, because that means that more folks are in need,” Snyder said. “Because of federal funding cuts, we are serving more people with less food.”

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont both attended the press conference Wednesday.

“When there are times of crisis, we come together,” said Elicker. “This is just one example, with IRIS and CSK coming together to think creatively about how to make sure that we can continue to do our best to support the community.”

“We are united as a city to confront one of the most challenging times we are seeing in our history,” Elicker said.

“I think that Community Soup Kitchen and IRIS are exactly what makes America great, and sometimes Washington forgets that,” said Lamont. “We are a welcoming state. I think that’s what makes us special.”