New Haven activist arrested following protest of Israeli politician

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published April 24, 2025 at 3:08 PM EDT
Members of Neturei Karta International (NKI), a community of activists that states it represents many Jews worldwide who stand up for and promote traditional Judaism in opposition to the philosophy of Zionism, joined Pro-Palestinian activists as they protested the presence in New Haven, of Israeli Minister of National Security Amar Ben-Gvir on April 23rd, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Members of Neturei Karta International (NKI), a community of activists that states it represents many Jews worldwide who stand up for and promote traditional Judaism in opposition to the philosophy of Zionism, joined pro-Palestinian activists as they protested the presence of Israeli Minister of National Security Amar Ben-Gvir in New Haven on April 23, 2025.

One demonstrator was arrested during a protest against a right-wing Israeli politician in New Haven Wednesday night.

Mark Colville, a co-founder of the Amistad Catholic Worker House in New Haven, was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer.

Pro-Palestinian activists protesting the presence of Amar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli Minister of National Security, block a vehicle they believed carried Amar Ben-Gvir outside of Yale's John C. Anderson House on April 23rd, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Pro-Palestinian activists protesting the presence of Amar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli Minister of National Security, block a vehicle they believed carried Amar Ben-Gvir outside of the John C. Anderson House on April 23, 2025.

Colville allegedly kicked and struck vehicles leaving the gathering at a Jewish student society called Shabtai, according to New Haven Police.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was making an appearance near the Yale campus, but Shabtai is not directly affiliated with the university. Up to 200 people turned out to protest the appearance, according to the New Haven Independent.

Attendees stood and listened to Pro-Palestinian activists as they yelled "Shame! Shame! Shame on you!" as they entered into Yale's John C. Anderson House for Amar Ben-Gvir's speech on April 23rd, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Attendees stood and listened to Pro-Palestinian activists as they yelled “Shame! Shame! Shame on you!” as they entered into the John C. Anderson House for Amar Ben-Gvir’s speech on April 23, 2025.

The Independent reports that at one point, water bottles were thrown at Ben-Gvir when he went outside to face the demonstrators. Most of the demonstrators were pro-Palestinian, but some Jewish protesters accused Ben-Gvir of promoting racism and political violence.

Police said Colville was warned to stop kicking cars after striking two vehicles leaving the event.

Colville allegedly hit a third car with his hand as it went by and was arrested. Police said Colville “immediately went limp” when he was taken into custody and had to be carried away.

He was released on a $2,000 bond, according to police.

Mark Colville (third from right) stands with Pro-Palestinian activists as they protested the presence, of Amar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli Minister of National Security, who was set to give a speech at Yale's John C. Anderson House on April 23rd, 2025.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
Mark Colville (third from right) stands with Pro-Palestinian activists as they protested the presence, of Amar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli Minister of National Security, who was set to give a speech in New Haven on April 23, 2025.
Tags
News Latest News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

