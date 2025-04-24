New Haven activist arrested following protest of Israeli politician

One demonstrator was arrested during a protest against a right-wing Israeli politician in New Haven Wednesday night.

Mark Colville, a co-founder of the Amistad Catholic Worker House in New Haven, was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Pro-Palestinian activists protesting the presence of Amar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli Minister of National Security, block a vehicle they believed carried Amar Ben-Gvir outside of the John C. Anderson House on April 23, 2025.

Colville allegedly kicked and struck vehicles leaving the gathering at a Jewish student society called Shabtai, according to New Haven Police.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was making an appearance near the Yale campus, but Shabtai is not directly affiliated with the university. Up to 200 people turned out to protest the appearance, according to the New Haven Independent.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Attendees stood and listened to Pro-Palestinian activists as they yelled “Shame! Shame! Shame on you!” as they entered into the John C. Anderson House for Amar Ben-Gvir’s speech on April 23, 2025.

The Independent reports that at one point, water bottles were thrown at Ben-Gvir when he went outside to face the demonstrators. Most of the demonstrators were pro-Palestinian, but some Jewish protesters accused Ben-Gvir of promoting racism and political violence.

Police said Colville was warned to stop kicking cars after striking two vehicles leaving the event.

Colville allegedly hit a third car with his hand as it went by and was arrested. Police said Colville “immediately went limp” when he was taken into custody and had to be carried away.

He was released on a $2,000 bond, according to police.