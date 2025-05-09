© 2025 Connecticut Public

CT renters calling for expanded eviction protections make final legislative push

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published May 9, 2025 at 12:31 PM EDT
FILE: Solange Velarde (left) and Rosmaly Rodriguez (right) lead the crowd in cheers as members of the Connecticut Tenant’s Union rally at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford to push for an end to no-fault evictions and the expansion of current just-cause protections on
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Solange Velarde (left) and Rosmaly Rodriguez (right) lead the crowd in cheers as members of the Connecticut Tenant’s Union rally at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford push for an end to no-fault evictions and the expansion of current just-cause protections on Jan. 23rd, 2025.

Connecticut renters and tenants union leaders gathered outside the state Capitol Thursday in a final push asking state lawmakers to expand the Just Cause eviction law.

With chants of “Just call, Just Cause,” a group of renters filed into the capitol building.

Luke Melonakos-Harrison, vice president of the Connecticut Tenants Union, joined the rally and explained how lawmakers may soon be deciding the fate of the Just Cause eviction bill

“They're going to be going in to talk about it behind closed doors and figure out who's going to vote which way,” Melonakos-Harrison said. “So we want to get in front of them as they're going into that meeting and show all of the support that is there for this bill.”

The existing Just Cause eviction law protects residents who are at least 62 years old or have a disability, from being evicted from their home without being given a reason, such as nonpayment of rent or a violation of the lease agreement.

Under the proposed expansion, all tenants who have lived in a building with five or more units for at least one year would be protected from evictions without cause.

Lori Lynn Ross, chapter vice president for the Parkside Village tenants union in Branford, is protected from no fault evictions due to her disability.

“That protection gives me courage to speak up without fear of retaliation today, but most tenants do not have that they can be forced from their homes with little notice and no legal protection, even if they have done everything right,” Ross said.

No fault evictions rose 24% in Connecticut in the last five years, Ross said.

“Since March of 2020, there have been over 54,000 eviction filings in Connecticut, including 1,500 this February alone,” Ross said. “How many more children need to be torn from their homes? How many more renters pushed out? Before we finally decide to make a change this law is not radical, it's a basic human decency.”

Linda Talley, a New Haven resident and tenants union member, made a direct appeal to lawmakers.

“When you pass that law, think about you sitting in a nice senior home, rocking in the chair: ‘Oh yeah, I'm so glad I passed that law. I can afford this. I can sit here on my patio and enjoy life as we should.’ We deserve this,” Talley said.

Talley said all renters should be able to benefit from the protections, not just specific groups.

“If you have a party and you invite tall people and you invite short people, but then all the tables are tall. Who gets to eat at the dinner?” Talley said.

The bill was already approved by the legislature’s Housing Committee. The state’s House of Representatives is set to discuss the bill in a private meeting, and tenants union members want the bill to soon be called for a vote.

Supporters say expanding the law would provide more housing stability for tenants, some of whom have lived in the same apartments for decades.

Those against the expansion of the law say it would drive landlords away from investing in Connecticut.
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities.
