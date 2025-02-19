© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT residents and landlords debate 'just cause' eviction law expansion

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:31 PM EST
FILE: Solange Velarde (left) and Rosmaly Rodriguez (right) lead the crowd in cheers as members of the Connecticut Tenant’s Union rally at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford to push for an end to no-fault evictions and the expansion of current just-cause protections January 23rd 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Solange Velarde (left) and Rosmaly Rodriguez (right) lead the crowd in cheers as members of the Connecticut Tenant’s Union rally at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford to push for an end to no-fault evictions and the expansion of current just-cause protections January 23rd 2025.

Connecticut residents and housing advocates are calling on state lawmakers to strengthen protections for tenants.

The state’s Housing Committee gathered for a public hearing in Hartford on Tuesday. Dozens of speakers delivered more than 12 hours of testimony addressing the pros and cons of expanding Connecticut’s "just cause" evictions law.

The law’s expansion would make it illegal for landlords to evict tenants without giving a specific reason, like not paying rent or causing property damage.

Currently the law only applies to tenants who are elderly or have a disability. Housing advocates want "just cause" expanded to include all tenants who live in a building with five or more units.

A measure to reform the bill failed to pass through the General Assembly last year.

When it comes to evictions, the focus is too often on corporate landlords rather than vulnerable renters, Hartford resident Georgina Fuentes said.

“There are people out here that do pay their bills and pay their rent, and they still want to get removed,” Fuentes said. “Why? Because we're complaining that the landlord has to do what they have to do, then why get in the business.”

Fuentes, who has a disability, is protected by the existing just cause law. However, she said she would like to move, due to a mice infestation in her building. But the state’s housing crisis has her feeling stuck.

“I can't just get up and go and look for an apartment because they're too expensive,” Fuentes said. “I might have government assisting and help with the government helping paying the rent, but it's still not enough.”

Supporters say expanding the law would provide more housing stability for tenants, some of whom have lived in the same apartments for decades.

Those against the expansion of the law say it would drive landlords away from investing in Connecticut.

Robert Chesson, a lawyer who represents landlords, said expanding no-fault evictions would be like forcing the landlord and tenant into a loveless marriage.

“Two people can get married, they can enter into the contract of marriage, and under the law in Connecticut, they can get divorced for absolutely no reason,” Chesson said. “This law requires the landlord and the tenant to stay married. Period. I don't think that's fair to anybody.”

No-fault evictions can also be used to protect tenants too, shifting nuisance evictions to lapse of time cases, according to Chesson.

“To protect the tenant, to protect their subsidy, protect their future ability to get a new apartment,” Chesson said. “Landlords do that all the time as a gracious move to help the tenant, even though they weren't willing to keep them into the future.”

Democratic Sen. Martha Marx, who represents New London and several surrounding towns, said the wedding analogy was minimizing the issue of housing. Marx said it took her two months to decide on marriage, which later ended in divorce.

“Then it didn't last too long. That's not really a good answer, sir,” Marx said. “I respectfully ask that we're talking about someone's shelter, which is very important, right? It’s a very serious matter.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.