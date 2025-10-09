Federal trial of former state dep. budget director underway

The corruption trial of Governor Ned Lamont’s former state deputy budget director Konstantinos “Kosta” Diamantis entered its second day Tuesday.

Diamantis faces more than 20 federal counts of bribery, conspiracy, extortion and more, over soliciting bribes from subcontractors for lucrative school construction projects. His attorney, Norm Pattis, spoke in Bridgeport federal court attempting to cast doubt on John Duffy’s witness testimony.

“You lie sometimes, don’t you,” Pattis said.

Duffy testified Diamantis repeatedly asked for bribes, but Pattis emphasized Duffy had misled federal prosecutors during earlier statements in 2023, despite federal prosecutors also stating Diamantis lied to them as well.

“I lie sometimes,” John Duffy said.

John Duffy, the former vice president of Acranom Masonry, Inc. in Middlefield, testified Diamantis repeatedly asked him for money from him and director and president, Sal Monarca for money in order for the subcontractor to obtain a work contract on school construction projects in Tolland and Hartford.

The exchange occurred after federal prosecutors questioned Duffy over a series of text messages from Diamantis, Duffy and Monarca showing a back and forth conversation between them. The conversation included requests for bribes and exasperation from Duffy over Diamantis’ continued demands. There was also confusion over the amount of outstanding payments still owed to Diamantis from Monarca.

Federal prosecutors also showed checks made to Duffy which were cashed and delivered to Diamantis.

Diamantis, Monarca and Duffy attempted to converse partly in code, referring to an outstanding balance of money from Monarca as “pints,” which Duffy testified in court, was code for money, after being questioned by lead federal prosecutor, David Novick.

The texts also portrayed Diamantis as a person facing financial difficulties. In one of the messages he was complaining about the costs for an upcoming wedding for one of his daughters.

Pattis said Duffy lied about payments he made to Diamantis when he initially spoke to federal prosecutors in 2023. Pattis also said Duffy approached Diamantis first after years of distant contact after his sister and Diamantis divorced.

Diamantis faces years behind bars if convicted. Pattis said he may request Gov. Ned Lamont to testify in the case. Diamantis did not answer questions during a brief court recess early Tuesday.

“When the time comes, I will provide you with a statement,” Diamantis said. “You will probably hear my testimony when the time comes.”