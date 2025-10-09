© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal trial of former state dep. budget director underway

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published October 9, 2025 at 3:48 PM EDT
Kosta Diamantis leaving the U.S. District Court in Bridgeport on October 7, 2025.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Kosta Diamantis leaving the U.S. District Court in Bridgeport on October 7, 2025.

The corruption trial of Governor Ned Lamont’s former state deputy budget director Konstantinos “Kosta” Diamantis entered its second day Tuesday.

Diamantis faces more than 20 federal counts of bribery, conspiracy, extortion and more, over soliciting bribes from subcontractors for lucrative school construction projects. His attorney, Norm Pattis, spoke in Bridgeport federal court attempting to cast doubt on John Duffy’s witness testimony.

“You lie sometimes, don’t you,” Pattis said.

Duffy testified Diamantis repeatedly asked for bribes, but Pattis emphasized Duffy had misled federal prosecutors during earlier statements in 2023, despite federal prosecutors also stating Diamantis lied to them as well.

“I lie sometimes,” John Duffy said.

John Duffy, the former vice president of Acranom Masonry, Inc. in Middlefield, testified Diamantis repeatedly asked him for money from him and director and president, Sal Monarca for money in order for the subcontractor to obtain a work contract on school construction projects in Tolland and Hartford.

The exchange occurred after federal prosecutors questioned Duffy over a series of text messages from Diamantis, Duffy and Monarca showing a back and forth conversation between them. The conversation included requests for bribes and exasperation from Duffy over Diamantis’ continued demands. There was also confusion over the amount of outstanding payments still owed to Diamantis from Monarca.

Federal prosecutors also showed checks made to Duffy which were cashed and delivered to Diamantis.

Diamantis, Monarca and Duffy attempted to converse partly in code, referring to an outstanding balance of money from Monarca as “pints,” which Duffy testified in court, was code for money, after being questioned by lead federal prosecutor, David Novick.

The texts also portrayed Diamantis as a person facing financial difficulties. In one of the messages he was complaining about the costs for an upcoming wedding for one of his daughters.

Pattis said Duffy lied about payments he made to Diamantis when he initially spoke to federal prosecutors in 2023. Pattis also said Duffy approached Diamantis first after years of distant contact after his sister and Diamantis divorced.

Diamantis faces years behind bars if convicted. Pattis said he may request Gov. Ned Lamont to testify in the case. Diamantis did not answer questions during a brief court recess early Tuesday.

“When the time comes, I will provide you with a statement,” Diamantis said. “You will probably hear my testimony when the time comes.”
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate