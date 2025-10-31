© 2025 Connecticut Public

This CT Day of the Dead parade is honoring people who died in ICE custody

Connecticut Public Radio | By Rachel Iacovone
Published October 31, 2025 at 2:15 PM EDT
Every year, New Haven’s Day of the Dead parade honors a specific group of the deceased. This Saturday, the parade highlights those who have died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

At least 20 people have died in ICE custody so far this year, according to NPR’s recent review of the deaths. That’s the most since 2005. And local immigrant rights leaders are raising awareness.

“This is the time to remember those who have passed away because of the policies of this country towards our community,” said John Lugo, Unidad Latina en Acción’s lead organizer.

While ULA’s annual Día de los Muertos parade has always honored a group, like the missing students from Ayotzinapa in Mexico, the crowd itself may look different this year. Lugo said more Latinos are worried about going to big gatherings.

“ICE has been very active lately in the streets of Connecticut,” he said. “So I think there is some sense that something can happen, but at the same time, we feel that we should keep going with this tradition.”

Lugo said ULA is hoping allyship will help the parade continue to thrive in these unprecedented times.

“We want to invite as many American citizens, supporters, as possible because that will create some kind of sense of security,” he said.

The parade will feature giant puppets, lanterns and flowers. And it’s officially a quinceañero, celebrating its 15th “birthday” this year.

“I think this is a good opportunity to get more supporters for the immigrant cause because I think, at the end of the day, the policies that this president is implementing are going to affect everybody,” Lugo said.

If you go

Unidad Latina en Acción’s Day of the Dead parade begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bregamos Theater, 491 Blatchley Ave., New Haven.
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

