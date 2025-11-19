© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arizona beats UConn men in top five matchup

By The Associated Press
Published November 19, 2025 at 11:07 PM EST

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Arizona beat No. 3 UConn 71-67 in men's basketball on Wednesday night.

Koa Peat had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Krivas finished with nine points and 14 rebounds as the Wildcats (5-0) outrebounded UConn by 20.

Freshman Eric Reibe had 15 points for UConn (4-1). He had a chance to tie the game when he was fouled in the lane with 8 seconds left. His layup rolled off the rim and he missed both free throws. Tobe Awaka hit two free throws to ice the game.

Solo Ball had 14 points and Silas Demary Jr. added 13 for UConn, which played without starting center Tarris Reed. Jr. because of an ankle injury.

Arizona, which led by two points at halftime, held UConn to one field goal in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the second half. Arizona took its first double-digit lead on a driving layup by Brayden Burries with 14:57 left before UConn began chipping away.

A 3-pointer by Alex Karaban with 4:38 to play pulled the Huskies within a point. Reibe tied the game with a 3-pointer before Jaylin Stewart’s basket with 3:02 left gave UConn a 62-60 lead, its first since 17:14 remained in the first half.

Reed missed UConn’s season opener and both exhibition games after injuring his hamstring in the preseason. He is averaging a team-leading 20 points and also tops the Huskies with 9.3 rebounds per game.

It was a one-possession game for nearly 18 minutes in the first half. Arizona missed seven of its last nine shots in the first half as the Wildcats squandered the opportunity to take a commanding lead. A driving layup by Demary cut the lead to 35-33 with five seconds left in the first half.
News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.