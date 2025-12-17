© 2025 Connecticut Public

Watch now: Trump speaks to nation as economic concerns drag on his approval ratings

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published December 17, 2025 at 2:38 PM EST
Updated December 17, 2025 at 9:01 PM EST

President Trump is delivering a primetime address from the White House tonight as his approval rating sits below 40% and Americans feel increasingly bleak about the economy.

Though he's recently mocked Democrats' focus on affordability, their focus on pocketbook issues is seen as why they swept key off-year elections in November. And the president has tried to address the issue, recently hitting the road to make his economic case. He pitched supporters in Pennsylvania last week by promising bigger tax returns in April thanks to his policies, as well as promoting "Trump accounts" for children born between 2025-2028.

But his labeling of the economy as "A+++++" in a recent Politico interview was knocked by even some conservatives as tone-deaf, however.

Wednesday's address provides the president another opportunity to regain the economic narrative, though the White House said the speech would cover an array of issues. (NPR will stream the address starting at 9 p.m. ET).

"He'll be addressing the country about all of his historic accomplishments over the past year and maybe teasing some policy that will be coming in the new year, as we head into this Christmas season," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Tuesday.

Leavitt specifically cited border security and lower gas prices as two likely focuses of Trump's address.

The address comes as approval of Trump's handling of the economy has hit a new low, according to the latest NPR PBS News Marist Poll. Fully 45% of Americans said prices are their top economic concern right now, far ahead of the next-highest category – housing prices – at 18%.

The various tariffs President Trump has unilaterally imposed are driving prices higher, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell reported last week. He told reporters that inflation growth is happening entirely in goods (as opposed to services), and that the growth is "entirely in sectors where there are tariffs."

Trump will have another opportunity to talk directly to voters on Friday, when he will deliver a speech in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Copyright 2025 NPR
News NPR Top Stories
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

