Investigative News

The Accountability Project is an investigative reporting initiative from Connecticut Public. Our team of reporters provide a deep focus on Connecticut issues including education, the economy, business, housing and government. The investigative reporting team is part of CT Public’s larger strategic plan to expand news and information gathering statewide, and restore trust and accountability in our state. The team is always looking for investigative story ideas. Please send your story tips to tips@ctpublic.org
or by clicking here
.