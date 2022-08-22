Hartford HealthCare to reimburse home caregivers for meal charges

Hartford HealthCare will now reimburse some live-in caregivers for meal credits dating back to 2016. This comes just days after Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project reported some home health aides were paying for meals they never received.

Independence at Home, which is owned by Hartford HealthCare, will return nearly $480,000 to 114 home caregivers. An investigation by Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project found some home health aides were being charged $17.50 a day for meals they were never offered.

Hartford HealthCare said they discovered the improper practice through an audit. The Connecticut Department of Labor said it has fined Independence at Home $17,000 for the improper practice.

In a statement to Connecticut Public, as reported on Where We Live, Hartford HealthCare said Independence at Home was not ensuring proper record keeping. The health system then worked with the state Department of Labor to reimburse caregivers for a two-year timeframe. Hartford HealthCare said they’ll now take it a step further to pay back caregivers for meals dating back to January 2016.

Hartford HealthCare is a funder of Connecticut Public.