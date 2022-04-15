© 2022 Connecticut Public

State News

Order to expire requiring masks in nursing homes, hospitals

By The Associated Press
Published April 15, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
Surgical mask on white background

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An order requiring unvaccinated and vaccinated people to wear face masks inside Connecticut homeless shelters and health care settings, including nursing homes and hospitals, is expiring.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani says the mandate will expire at midnight on Friday.

Meanwhile, provisions regarding mask-wearing in schools where a local board or similar authority has required masks to be worn, is set to expire on June 30.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill that extends four former executive orders until June 30 that deal with social distancing in nursing homes, vaccination records and other issues.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
