Order to expire requiring masks in nursing homes, hospitals

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An order requiring unvaccinated and vaccinated people to wear face masks inside Connecticut homeless shelters and health care settings, including nursing homes and hospitals, is expiring.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani says the mandate will expire at midnight on Friday.

Meanwhile, provisions regarding mask-wearing in schools where a local board or similar authority has required masks to be worn, is set to expire on June 30.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill that extends four former executive orders until June 30 that deal with social distancing in nursing homes, vaccination records and other issues.