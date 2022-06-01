Police seek witnesses to deadly wrong-way crash in Haddam

HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — Police said Wednesday they’re hoping to find witnesses to a wrong-way crash that killed two people in south-central Connecticut.

Patricia Tucker of New Haven was driving east in the westbound lane of the Route 82 connector in Haddam when her SUV hit a van head-on around Tuesday, a state police report says. Haddam is near Middletown.

Tucker, 82, and her passenger, 83-year-old Berthina Mcnair of East Haven, were killed. The van driver and his passenger were taken to hospitals, the passenger with serious injuries. Both are 22 and from Hamden.

Police are investigating the accident and ask anyone who saw it or has relevant information to call (860)-399-2100.

The wreck happened two days after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Guilford killed four people.